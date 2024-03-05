The stellar rise of Jamberoo's MotoGP star Jacob Roulstone continues in Qatar

The rise of 19-year-old Jamberoo MotoGP star Jacob Roulstone is simply incredible.
As the youngster prepares for his first race in the MotoGP Moto 3 class in Qatar later in the week, it's easy to forget how much sacrifice the now full time Red Bull athlete, and his family, have had to make.
Jacob and his mother Leah ventured to Spain at the beginning of 2020 and just as they arrived, all hell broke loose in the form of COVID-19.
Separated for long periods from his father Chris and sister Ashley back in Australia, Jacob pushed on to pursue his dreams.
Fast-forward to 2024 and all of Jacob's hard work is paying off as he heads for his first race in the Moto 3 class under the lights in Qatar.
Roulstone's highlights in a wild four-year period include being the only non-Spaniard to finish in the top 12 in the FIM (Junior GP) talent Cup in 2020 and 2021, three podium finishes in 2021, and finishing fifth in the Red Bull Road to MotoGP Rookies Cup across 2022 and 2023.
His recently finished eighth overall at the IRTA test and the first rookie in Spain.
"Got a really good feeling on and off the bike, with the team and happy with the tests," Roulstone wrote on social media.
Looking forward, Jacob will look to push on with his goal of finishing in the top 10 and becoming rookie of the year with his new Red Bull Gas Gas Tech 3 team. His first test will be in Qatar.
His ultimate racing career goal is to win multiple world titles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.