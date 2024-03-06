Imagine all the possibilities

FEATURE PROPERTY
2 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Boutique or business, cutest home or commercial premises, this unique opportunity is front and centre in the CBD of Jamberoo. Set on 478 sqm, this property is a very rare offering.
Built circa 1920, 5 Allowrie Street is as beautifully maintained as it is true to its origins. The property has picture rails, plaster ceilings, stained glass windows, doors and finials. A picket fence wraps it all up as pretty as a picture.
The footprint includes two very large bedrooms, a bathroom, a 5 x 4 lounge room, a 4 x 3.7 dining room (that could be used as a third bedroom), a gorgeous north-facing sunroom, kitchen, laundry and full-length 10 x 3.5 north facing covered verandah. It's a big floor plan in a small package.
There are superbly manicured gardens, both front and back, which include gorgeous hydrangeas, natives and exotics, frangipanis, ferns and fruit trees and a well-established veggie patch. There is also an extra large shed to potter in or tinker.
Relax on the front verandah and watch the passing parade in the warmer months, or relax and soak up the winter sun on the north-facing verandah while taking in sporting events on the village ovals.
Recently painted on the exterior and with lots of extras, including ducted air-conditioning, there is nothing for you to do but enjoy a new life surrounded by a bygone era.
You can find this home in Jamberoo, a small village just 10 minutes from the Kiama beaches. Sydney is just 90 minutes away.
Properties with this much opportunity are far and few to find. Call now for your appointment to view.
