Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

'I was trying to flatter her,' accused Wollongong bar rapist claims

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 6 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Dimeski leaving Wollongong courthouse on March 5. Picture by ACM
Steve Dimeski leaving Wollongong courthouse on March 5. Picture by ACM

An accused rapist said he told a woman in a bar he preferred her over Taylor Swift to "flatter her" before leading her into a toilet cubicle, saying the sexual activity that occurred inside was consensual.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.