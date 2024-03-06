'I was trying to flatter her,' accused Wollongong bar rapist claims

An accused rapist said he told a woman in a bar he preferred her over Taylor Swift to "flatter her" before leading her into a toilet cubicle, saying the sexual activity that occurred inside was consensual.
Steve Dimeski, 24, took to the witness stand in his Wollongong District Court trial on Wednesday to divulge his version of events at Bevanda Bar on June 14, 2022.
He has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
"I was leaning up against the wall and she (the complainant) approached me," Dimeski said of how the incident began, adding that he frequented the bar two to three times per week to meet people.
"She asked if I preferred Taylor Swift or another famous person, and I said, 'I much prefer yourself'."
"What were you trying to do by saying that?" defence barrister Rob Steward asked Dimeski, to which Dimeski replied, "Well, trying to flatter her'."
Dimeski told the jury he then asked the woman if she would like to go into the toilet.
CCTV footage played in court showed Dimeski and the woman having a conversation in the bar area for more than a few minutes, however Dimeski maintained the extent of the conversation was the initial compliment and the request to go to the bathroom.
He said he put out his hand and she grabbed it before they went into the disabled toilet cubicle where they kissed for around a minute and a half.
Dimeski said he sat down on the toilet and the woman straddled him.
"As we were kissing I was fondling her breasts over her clothing, we were both enjoying the moment," he told the jury.
"I noticed her straps were down, and I slowly pulled them down to reveal her breasts and continued fondling them."
Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keay asked Dimeski whether he was sure he pulled the woman's straps down.
"I was sure she had shoulder straps," Dimeski said.
CCTV earlier showed the woman was wearing a halter top.
"I inserted my fingers into her vagina, it was a bit of an awkward position, she was trying to put her leg up to assist," Dimeski said.
"I had started to undo my button on my jeans, she undid my zipper, I pulled my jeans down to knee height."
Dimeski said the woman performed oral sex on him that lasted for a few minutes until he heard banging on the door.
"I heard someone yell out, 'security'," he said.
Dimeski said he told the woman he would go talk to the security guard. He said he opened the door slightly and stood in the doorway, before he closed the door and returned near the toilet.
"At that time she stopped (the oral sex) and I was at the point of climax, so I finished in the toilet and said, 'Give me a sec'," Dimeski told the jury.
"I quickly wiped the toilet seat up and cleaned it for the next person."
Ms Keay suggested to Dimeski that when he put his fingers into the woman's vagina, that "she was not a willing participant".
"That's incorrect," he replied.
"You had no reason to think she wanted to engage in sexual acts with you?" Ms Keay asked.
"Like I said, she was expressing sexual pleasure," Dimeski said, clarifying that this meant he heard "moaning" sounds.
Ms Keay asked Dimeski whether he asked for consent throughout the duration of the incident, to which he said "Never ... because she was expressing sexual pleasure."
"No one was ever distressed in that bathroom," he said.
Dimeski denied forcing his penis into the woman's mouth, saying "she grabbed it". He said he did not recall the woman expressly saying she did not want to have sex in the bathroom.
He also denied saying to the woman, "Since you won't have sex with me, we'll have anal" before attempting to rape her.
More to come.
