Man charged after weed set up, poker machines found at Albion Park home

A man has been granted strict bail following a raid of his Albion Park home in which a "sophisticated" hydroponic weed set up, guns, and poker machines were allegedly discovered.
Jason John Ford, 52, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Tuesday, following his arrest a few hours prior.
"In my view it would seem like a very strong case," Magistrate Mark Douglass said of the matter. "The distribution of drugs into the community is of great concern to police."
Officers raided a home on Fortescue Court about 11.30am on Tuesday, where they allegedly unearthed a sophisticated indoor hydroponic cannabis set up in a backyard shed.
Thirteen plants were found in individual pots in boxes, which were hooked up to pipes.
A crime scene was established after a further search allegedly uncovered dried cannabis leaf, two air rifles, imitation revolvers, and two poker machines.
Ford was arrested at the scene. The items, including equipment used to produce drugs, were seized.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall opposed Ford's release, arguing the alleged offending was serious.
Defence lawyer Cameron Meaney proposed a set of strict bail conditions his client could abide by, to which the magistrate was satisfied could mitigate risks of reoffending.
Magistrate Douglass also noted the drugs and the equipment used to produce them had been confiscated, further mitigating the risk.
"There is no evidence of links to criminal groups," he added, noting Ford would likely be imprisoned if convicted.
Ford is yet to enter formal pleas to having an enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis for a commercial purpose, altering electricity installation for metering, supplying a prohibited drug, possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit, and being in unauthorised possession of an approved gaming machine.
He must abide by conditions to not leave his Albion Park home unless in the company of his partner, only have access to one mobile phone, forfeit a surety of $1,000, and not apply for a passport.
Ford must also report to police daily. He will return to court on May 1.
