Women drive success at MMJ Real Estate Wollongong inspiring inclusion Advertising Feature

Gabriella Roccon placed Highly Commended in the award for Outstanding Employee at the Illawarra Women in Business Awards last year.

Katey Randall and Melody Reid with their awards at the 2023 REINSW Awards for Excellence. Pictures supplied

International Women's Day (IWD) holds special significance at MMJ Real Estate Wollongong.



With 45 women in the business, comprising 66 per cent of its workplace, MMJ boasts one of the highest ratios of women in the real estate industry.

That's why marketing manager Jemma Carroll said IWD is the ideal time to recognise and celebrate the valuable contributions and achievements of women within her organisation, both historically and presently.

"Our commitment to gender equality is unwavering, and IWD provides a moment for us to recognise this commitment and reflect on the progress we've made towards creating a more inclusive and empowering workplace," she said.

The support for women starts at the top. Managing director Tim Jones said that the organisation actively encourages women to grow in their careers by providing ample opportunities for growth and advancement.

"We engage in events and activities that facilitate networking, idea-sharing, and mutual inspiration among women in business, fostering a supportive environment where women can thrive and excel.

"This year, we continued our tradition of commemorating IWD by actively participating in the IWD Illawarra luncheon. Shortly following, ten of our female staff members will attend the REINSW Women in Real Estate Conference for 2024," he said.

"Through comprehensive training and development programs, we empower women to enhance their skills and pursue their professional aspirations, contributing to their individual success and the overall prosperity of our business."

Tim said the organisation is keen to amplify the success stories and showcase the talents of their female staff to the broader community.

At the 2023 REINSW Awards for Excellence, there were two wins for MMJ Wollongong women: Melody Reid from the Commercial Asset Management team won the Commercial Property Manager of 2023, while Katey Randall's exceptional contributions in office operations earned her an award in the Operational Support category.

Gabriella Roccon, executive assistant - Town Planning and Advisory, also placed Highly Commended in the award for Outstanding Employee at the Illawarra Women in Business Awards last year.

Having a majority of women in a business is not always a sign of gender equality, especially when it comes to looking at executive levels.



However at MMJ the company actively supports the development of female leaders. Accounts and administration manager Katey Randall said they are acutely aware that over half of their female staff are under 40 years of age.

"This statistic highlights the critical role that women play in driving the success of MMJ, both now and in the future.

"By actively developing the next generation's skills and leadership aspirations, we can ensure that our company continues to be driven by the best and brightest minds, regardless of gender."