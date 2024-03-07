International Women's Day (IWD) holds special significance at MMJ Real Estate Wollongong.
With 45 women in the business, comprising 66 per cent of its workplace, MMJ boasts one of the highest ratios of women in the real estate industry.
That's why marketing manager Jemma Carroll said IWD is the ideal time to recognise and celebrate the valuable contributions and achievements of women within her organisation, both historically and presently.
"Our commitment to gender equality is unwavering, and IWD provides a moment for us to recognise this commitment and reflect on the progress we've made towards creating a more inclusive and empowering workplace," she said.
The support for women starts at the top. Managing director Tim Jones said that the organisation actively encourages women to grow in their careers by providing ample opportunities for growth and advancement.
"We engage in events and activities that facilitate networking, idea-sharing, and mutual inspiration among women in business, fostering a supportive environment where women can thrive and excel.
"This year, we continued our tradition of commemorating IWD by actively participating in the IWD Illawarra luncheon. Shortly following, ten of our female staff members will attend the REINSW Women in Real Estate Conference for 2024," he said.
"Through comprehensive training and development programs, we empower women to enhance their skills and pursue their professional aspirations, contributing to their individual success and the overall prosperity of our business."
Tim said the organisation is keen to amplify the success stories and showcase the talents of their female staff to the broader community.
At the 2023 REINSW Awards for Excellence, there were two wins for MMJ Wollongong women: Melody Reid from the Commercial Asset Management team won the Commercial Property Manager of 2023, while Katey Randall's exceptional contributions in office operations earned her an award in the Operational Support category.
Gabriella Roccon, executive assistant - Town Planning and Advisory, also placed Highly Commended in the award for Outstanding Employee at the Illawarra Women in Business Awards last year.
Having a majority of women in a business is not always a sign of gender equality, especially when it comes to looking at executive levels.
However at MMJ the company actively supports the development of female leaders. Accounts and administration manager Katey Randall said they are acutely aware that over half of their female staff are under 40 years of age.
"This statistic highlights the critical role that women play in driving the success of MMJ, both now and in the future.
"By actively developing the next generation's skills and leadership aspirations, we can ensure that our company continues to be driven by the best and brightest minds, regardless of gender."
This statistic highlights the critical role that women play in driving the success of MMJ, both now and in the future.- Katey Randall
Women's economic empowerment has such a large impact on an individual country's enduring economic, health, education, and political and cultural stability success measures.- Georgina Williams
Gender equality is a critical objective in the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and a recent review showed a substantial $360 billion annual shortfall in funding for essential measures to achieve this goal.
"The gender gap in power and leadership positions remains entrenched, and, at the current rate of progress, the next generation of women will still spend on average 2.3 more hours per day on unpaid care and domestic work than men," the UN noted when the report was published.
"No country is within reach of eradicating intimate partner violence, and women's share of workplace management positions will remain below parity even by 2050. Fair progress has been made in girls' education, but completion rates remain below the universal mark."
That's why the theme for International Women's Day 2024 - Friday, March 8 - is 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress'.
UN Women Australia outlined five focus areas:
Human rights. Investing in women is a human rights imperative and cornerstone for building inclusive societies.
Poverty. The COVID pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, climate disasters, and economic turmoil have pushed an extra 75 million people into severe poverty since 2020. This could lead to more than 342 million women and girls living below the poverty line by 2030.
Gender-responsive financing. Due to conflicts and rising fuel and food prices, recent estimates suggest that 75 per cent of countries will curb public spending by 2025, which will affect public services and social protection.
Green economy. The current economic system exacerbates poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation, disproportionately affecting women and marginalised groups. Shifting towards a green economy and care society will help amplify women's voices.
Change-makers. Feminist organisations are leading efforts to tackle women's poverty and inequality. However, they receive only 0.13 per cent of total official development assistance.
Addressing the International Women's Day Parliamentary breakfast in February, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that in Australia, the gender pay gap is at a record low, the participation rate has reached historic highs, and that the government had taken new action on pay equity and transparency. This has helped push Australia from 43rd in the Global Gender Gap rankings to 26th.
UN Women Australia Chair Georgina Williams emphasised how when women are empowered to have their own voice, agency, and meaningful participation in economic decision-making at all levels of society, everyone benefits.
"Women's economic empowerment has such a large impact on an individual country's enduring economic, health, education, and political and cultural stability success measures. It's the basis of movement in almost every other gender statistic."
You can find out how you can celebrate IWD at iwd.net.au.