Crownview buyers need to know their rights, says Minister

People who bought apartments in the troubled Crownview development should be reminded that they can get their money back, Wollongong MP Paul Scully said.
The apartment complex on upper Crown Street is now in even more trouble, with the NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler finding more faults with the construction late last week.
This will likely extend further the wait for buyers to be able to move in - some have been waiting six years.
The news of even more defects has prompted one purchaser to ask for their deposit to be refunded.
Mr Scully, who is also the state's Planning Minister, has spoken to Fair Trading Minister Anoulack Chanthivong about ensuring people know where they stand when it comes to Crownview.
"I'm concerned that not everyone who may have bought into the Crownview development knows their rights in terms of deposit refunds," Mr Scully said.
"I've spoken with the responsible minister and ask whether or not it's something that Fair Trading might be able to contact people ... to let them know exactly what rights they have given the situation they find themselves in now."
Effectively, the refunds are governed by the sunset date - which marks when they should have been able to move in - in people's contracts.
Once that date has passed, people are legally able to request their money back.
Mr Scully recommended buyers considering this option contact Fair Trading to find out what they are entitled to.
"Some people are probably in the position where they just want to move on but are worried about what might happen to their deposit," he said.
"They should be told that they're likely to have the right to get that money back."
Mr Scully said the Crownview situation was hard for purchasers, but it highlighted the benefits of a Building Commissioner.
"I want to acknowledge the work of the Building Commissioner because this is the exact sort of thing that we want the Building Commissioner to be in place for," he said.
"We want to make sure the build standards are of a high quality because it's the biggest purchase of most people's lives.
"Yes it's been good that the Building Commissioner has been able to do this but I think it must be highly frustrating if you're one of those people who had their hearts set on a well-located unit in Wollongong that now seems to be perhaps further away than it ever did."
There has been a push for the Building Commission to establish a base in Wollongong - that's something Mr Chandler has confirmed.
It's move that Mr Scully would support.
"It's something I've spoken about with the minister and I would be supportive of any budgeting to have a permanent presence," he said.
"It makes sense to have a permanent presence in areas where we expect there to be strong housing growth well into the future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.