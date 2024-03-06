Illawarra's emergency call takers fight for better pay in life-saving job

They are the first point of contact for people experiencing some of the worst moments of their lives: the emergency medical call takers who give instructions to the panicked and frightened as they phone for help in crisis.
But these essential workers say they feel undervalued because they are paid less than the colleagues they work alongside.
Emergency medical call takers at the NSW Ambulance southern control centre in Barrack Heights and their colleagues around the state are taking industrial action this week as they push the state government to bring their pay in line with those who dispatch ambulances.
This includes a refusal to wear the uniform and a ban on certain training, but the United Services Union stresses its members are taking no action that will affect patient care.
Members voted to take action after what the USU described as "hollow assurances" from the state government to reclassify call takers, and the introduction of a new bargaining policy tied to productivity gains and cost-cutting.
Call takers are classified as clerical and administration staff, a hangover from the days when they took down details and an address.
But Trudy Potter, an emergency medical call taker and acting team leader at the Barrack Heights centre and a United Services Union delegate, said their role was much more complex now.
"Today we're giving life-saving instructions every day... There's not a traumatic or otherwise life-threatening situation that we are not taking control of over the phone," Ms Potter said.
She said it was "not a job for the faint-hearted and it is at times very distressing and very heartfelt", with certain calls staying with call takers forever.
"They are the unsung heroes who provide the initial care and support required in such situations and they deserve to be paid accordingly," Ms Potter said.
The USU says the pay for call takers is so low that experienced call takers receive less pay than the new and unqualified dispatchers they have to train.
Call takers are also not entitled to a uniform allowance, although they have to wear the same uniform as their colleagues.
USU energy, utilities, private sector and airlines manager Narelle Rich said the pay issue was contributing to a "very high" staff turnover.
"The disappointing thing is that we've had meetings with [Health Minister] Ryan Park late last year where he gave us an undertaking that he would make sure that this was sorted out and that hasn't happened," Mrs Rich said.
A NSW government spokesperson said the government would "engage with workers in relation to their claims through the usual processes", while a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the organisation was "committed to working with the USU in the best interests of control centre staff and the community".
"We recognise and thank our emergency medical call takers for the important role they play in ensuring the health and safety of our communities," the latter spokesperson said.
Mrs Rich said emergency medical call takers did an "incredible job".
"We just want them to be remunerated fairly and we don't think that they are," she said.
"We believe that should happen as soon as possible."
