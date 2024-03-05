Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Masterplan to 'unlock' vacant land and transform Shellharbour CBD

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 5 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vacant or under-utilised land in Shellharbour City Centre. Clockwise from top: grassed lands along Wattle Road, the old Shellharbour Hospital, council owned carparks and vacant land behind Shellharbour Civic Centre. Pictures by Robert Peet
Vacant or under-utilised land in Shellharbour City Centre. Clockwise from top: grassed lands along Wattle Road, the old Shellharbour Hospital, council owned carparks and vacant land behind Shellharbour Civic Centre. Pictures by Robert Peet

A new masterplan could see vacant land and council-owned carparks turned into housing in Shellharbour City Centre, and become a catalyst for better public transport connections between the Illawarra's two CBDs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.