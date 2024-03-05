Masterplan to 'unlock' vacant land and transform Shellharbour CBD

A new masterplan could see vacant land and council-owned carparks turned into housing in Shellharbour City Centre, and become a catalyst for better public transport connections between the Illawarra's two CBDs.
On Tuesday, February 27, Shellharbour City Council councillors received a report on a potential masterplan to unlock large parcels of land for housing and businesses in and around Shellharbour City Centre.
While still in the very early stages - the plan does not specify how many units could be built or the cost of the plan - the report outlines that the land is an "opportunity" to "significantly increase housing supply".
Councillor Jacqui Graf said the report was a "unique opportunity" to "unlock the potential of our city".
The parcels of land include both public and privately owned land on either side of Lake Entrance Road.
They include the former Shellharbour Hospital, grassed land west of Wattle Road and carparks on either side of College Avenue.
Councillor Kellie Marsh said there were parcels of land in the city centre that were "under-utilised".
"Shellharbour City Centre is on the cusp of being activated."
The report also includes the NSW Land and Housing Corporation land surrounding the precinct, noting these include "150 sites in contiguous ownership".
Councillor Rob Petreski said there were dwellings in the LGA that could be in need of "renovation and rejuvenation".
"If there is existing housing that can be improved, renovated and upgraded, that's something we should look at as well," he said.
To deliver the masterplan, Shellharbour council will apply for federal government grant funding.
Property Council Illawarra regional director Michelle Guido said early engagement with industry was crucial for council to get the plan right, with major building projects on hold or delayed due to issues in the construction sector.
"What would be really good would be for council to talk with industry and the community around what's going to be feasible, with the cost of construction and market viability."
The report highlights that the master plan would "reinforce the need for and viability of improved public transport services between the City Centre and the Wollongong CBD.
While buses currently connect the two CBDs, the most direct route takes nearly an hour, double what it takes to drive.
Ms Guido suggested councils and the state government think outside the box when it comes to connecting the two Illawarra CBDs.
"There's other areas across NSW, Canberra and the ACT, they've got light rail, [and while] that isn't something that is going to happen in the short to medium term, how do we utilise other transport channels?"
With local MP and planning minister Paul Scully already enthusiastic about the project, according to councillors, the masterplan could unlock the transformation of the Shellharbour CBD.
