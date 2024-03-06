The pinnacle of coastal elegance

4 beds | 3 baths | 3 cars
Explore the epitome of coastal sophistication at 11 Seaboard Way, Shell Cove, a prestigious residence that seamlessly blends modern sophistication with seaside charm.
Amanda Bonnici is the selling principal, and she says some of the home's best features include the expansive kitchen, the stunning concrete heated pool with an integrated spa and several living areas.
"This large contemporary home would suit anyone from executives to families and retirees as it is equipped with everything you need on a level street where you can walk to the marina, beaches and shops," she said.
It's a like new coastal paradise with room for family and friends to enjoy all year round.
At the heart of this home is the expansive modern kitchen, a culinary haven with 40mm stone bench tops and polyurethane cabinetry. The sleek kitchen is not just well-equipped but a true masterpiece for culinary enthusiasts, featuring two 600mm, 11-function self-cleaning black ovens, a dishwasher and a five-burner black cooktop. There is also a butler's pantry, complete with a dishwasher.
The open-plan living and dining areas seamlessly flow to the undercover outdoor area, complete with a Polyurethane outdoor kitchen.
Step into a world of relaxation and entertainment with a stunning concrete heated pool and spa featuring efficient gas heating. Embrace the beauty of the outdoors in the spacious yard, perfect for gatherings and enjoying the coastal breeze.
There are four generously sized bedrooms and three well-appointed bathrooms, including an opulent main suite; this home is a haven of tranquillity and seclusion.
A separate study or office space provides the ideal environment to work from home, accompanied by an abundance of storage solutions.
On the upper level, a spacious living area awaits, providing the perfect retreat for the family. This upper-level living space adds an extra dimension of comfort and relaxation. With thoughtful design and ample space, every corner of this home caters to a diverse modern lifestyle.
A Daikin 18kw ducted air conditioning system ensures the perfect climate throughout your home. A 6.6kw solar system provides eco-friendly energy solutions and reduces your environmental footprint.
"Nestled close to the Shell Cove Marina and local beaches, this luxurious home offers a prime location, allowing you to immerse yourself in the coastal lifestyle and convenient access to leisure activities, restaurants and the Waterfront Tavern," said Ms Bonnici.
This isn't just a home; it's a lifestyle statement.
