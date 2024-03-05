FIFO worker admits glassing stranger in the head at popular Wollongong bar

A FIFO worker has admitted to glassing a "completely unaware and defenceless" stranger at a popular Wollongong bar, causing a number of head wounds.
Diesel mechanic Jacob Teo was drinking at the Bevanda Bar in Globe Lane about 2am on September 23, 2023, during his one week off for the month.
The victim, a 32-year-old man, sat next to Teo, 22, at an outside table, before security approached the pair and asked them to leave due to their level of intoxication.
A witness then overheard Teo and another man talking about assaulting a group of patrons at a nearby table. Concerned they would act on this, the witness informed security.
The guard stayed in close proximity to Teo.
CCTV cameras then captured Teo sculling his drink before he grabbed the victim's right shoulder and smashed his empty glass on the victim's face.
Tendered court documents state Teo "used such force that the glass shattered and caused a number of wounds to the victim's head".
"The victim was completely unaware and defenceless," court documents state.
"At no time does the CCTV depict the victim acting in an aggressive manner or provocative way."
Teo then grabbed the victim's shirt and attempted to further assault him, however nearby security intervened and removed him from the venue.
The mechanic broke from the hold of security and ran away towards Wollongong Mall.
A witness and staff rushed to the victim's aid before paramedics took him to Wollongong Hospital where he was treated for his wounds.
Police established a crime scene at the venue and later found Teo walking along Keira Street with blood covering his shirt. He was arrested.
Teo was taken to hospital after requesting treatment for a cut to his hand, however was escorted back to the police station after being cleared of any significant injury.
The Bellambi man faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to reckless wounding.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said the crime was "absolutely shocking" and one that attracted a jail sentence.
Defence barrister Ben Hart said his client was remorseful and that despite spending three weeks a month in Western Australia for work, he would be willing to perform unpaid community service work.
Teo is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19.
