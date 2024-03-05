Bellambi's Wolf and Woman distillery eyes off bigger venue

Bellambi distillery Wolf and Woman are looking to move into new premises that are almost three times as large.
The distillery was started in 2022 in an industrial estate in Bellambi.
Now a development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council to set up shop in the former Australia Post mail delivery centre virtually next door.
Located at 12 Bellambi Lane, the site has an area of 2147 square metres, which includes parking space for 24 cars.
"The proposed development will enable Wolf and Woman Distillery to relocate its production facilities and business from premises currently occupied at 14/6 Bellambi Lane to the subject site," the application's statement of environmental effects said.
Construction work at the site would see the installation of a first floor level inside, which will include a storeroom, a toilet and kitchenette, and seating areas.
A bar area will be built as part of the fit-out, for tastings and retail sales. Also on the ground floor will be distillery equipment and barrel storage spaces - which customers will walk past as they enter the building.
The distillery equipment will include a 1250-litre spirit still and a 150-litre gin still.
"The distillery will produce specialty gins, vodkas and whiskey for wholesale distribution to various liquor retail outlets and licensed premises," the application stated.
"Online purchases are also available through the business's website. Wolf and Woman Distillery will offer tastings and cellar door-style retail sales of their products to the general public and organised tour groups."
The larger venue won't see a change in opening hours, which will be the same as at the current premises of 4-8pm Friday and noon to 8pm Saturday.
Should the council approve the development application, there is still to be a wait of around a year before the venue would open for first drinks.
The development application is on public exhibition until March 19.
