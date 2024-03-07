Koonawarra man jailed for Facebook Marketplace fraud scheme

A Koonawarra man has been jailed for scamming sellers on Facebook Marketplace, swindling them of their motorbikes and shortchanging them of $28,800.
Sellers arrived at Chaise Michael Whittall's home with motorbikes and car parts he agreed to buy throughout July 2023.
Whittall, 25, would show them digital receipts, depicting thousands sent from his bank account to theirs. However, none of the three victims received the funds agreed upon.
Details surrounding whether the bank transfer receipts were fake, or whether Whittall cancelled payments, were scant in tendered court documents.
Whittall was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to thirteen offences, nine of which related to his fraud scheme.
He first inquired about a BMW car part advertised on the platform for $4,200, with the seller agreeing to deliver it to Whittall's home on July 14.
The victim was shown a digital bank transfer receipt and stayed near Whittall's home for hours, waiting for the money to hit his account.
He took a picture of Whittall's supposed bank transfer and identification cards before he had to leave. He called Whittall several times after he never received the funds, however was ignored.
Whittall's next victim was a seller who advertised a Yamaha motorbike for $10,000 on the platform, who agreed to deliver it to Whittall on July 31.
Upon arrival, Whittall told the victim he only had $500 in cash and that he'd transfer the rest, showing a digital receipt for $9,500 from his bank account to the victim's.
The victim took pictures of Whittal's identification cards and waited for the money to hit his account. He reported the fraud to police when he never received it.
Whittall obtained another Yamaha motorbike in the same manner, promising to buy it for $15,000, with the victim delivering it from Newcastle for an extra $500 on August 6.
Again, a bank transfer receipt was shown, and the victim waited in the area for two hours before having to leave. The money was never received.
Police were granted a search warrant on August 9 and raided Whittall's home, seizing the motorbikes. They also seized his mobile phone and saw an ad he listed on Marketplace for one of the vehicles.
Officers also discovered another Yamaha motorbike which they suspected was stolen, along with power tools that had been reported as stolen.
Whittall also pleaded guilty to being the passenger in a stolen Mitsubishi Triton which was being driven by an unknown man on July 10.
The driver crashed into the rear corner of a police vehicle that was parked on the Princes Highway at Yallah.
Police chased the Triton, however stopped after it drove along a grass embankment. Whittall was found hiding in the water of a muddy bay among tall grass off a track at Koonawarra.
Defence barrister James Lang said Whittall's substance use disorder explained the offences on his record and also pointed to his unresolved mental health issues, including complex PTSD.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said Whittall's lengthy criminal history "doesn't do you any favours" and that his deception involved a lot of planning.
She accepted Whittall "suffered from a very difficult childhood and upbringing".
"That sort of trauma does not diminish over time," the magistrate said.
Whittall was jailed for two years, backdated to his arrest on August 9.
