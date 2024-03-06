Finals-bound Hawks repaying the faith of off-season buy Mason Peatling

Illawarra big-man Mason Peatling knew shifting to Wollongong was the right move for him, and he knew it long before Thursday's semi-final showdown with his former club Melbourne United.
The 26-year-old was recruited to bring experience and a hard edge to the Hawks, both qualities honed in a three-year stint at United. The second year of that deal netted a championship in 2021.
Departing one of the league's marquee franchises for an Illawarra club, at the time licking its wounds following a franchise-low 3-25 campaign, seemed a major leap of faith.
While Peatling couldn't have predicted the extraordinary turn of events that have seen the club's resurgence under Justin Tatum, he didn't need Thursday's return to his former stomping ground to know it was the right move.
"In terms of affirmation for the decision, I think that comes every week when I'm here," Peatling said.
"I've loved it since we moved up and the group of guys that we've got here is really special. Once we started to get the results going our way, the affirmation's come for sure.
"Illawarra's getting a bit of a rough name in terms of being cellar-dwellers. There's three teams that have made the top four three of the last four years and Illawarra is one of them.
"There's some sustained success there, with moving pieces of course.
"I can't lay claim to any part of those three years before me being here, but the Illawarra team and the people that have been here for a while know what they're doing and I'm glad to be a part of it.
"In terms of playing Melbourne, no matter who we were playing in the semi-final series, we're really excited to be here.
"We feel like we've earned this opportunity and we're really excited to show everyone what we can do with this opportunity."
No stranger to playoff series' in his time in Melbourne, Peatling says he's already utilising that experience on the personal and team front as one just two NBL championship-winners on the Hawks roster (with Wani Swaka Lo Buluk).
"I think that's one of the things I add to this team for sure," Peatling said.
"I'm still pretty young, but I've also had a bit of experience playing for Melbourne United. It's not just me, we've got plenty of vets on the team that have been through this before, we're going to step up.
"At the start [of a series] everyone's got plan A and plan B. Then by the time we get a bit deeper in the series it's plan C, plan D, plan E. You've just got to keep up with what's going on.
"There'll be little adjustments in between each game but, if everything goes well, it ends up becoming an elimination game for one team or the other. That's just the way they roll.
"We're going into this game trying to win it, and we're going into every game trying to win it. We've just got to be locked in and on the same page, prepared for what Melbourne's throwing our way, but also what we're going to throw right back at them."
Confidence will be high in Illawarra camp having survived a loser-goes-home scare on their own floor against New Zealand on Monday.
After leading by as much as 15 in the second quarter, the Hawks managed to surrender the lead to the Breakers inside the final five minutes.
A capitulation appeared on the cards only for the poise of point-guard Justin Robinson to get them home and punch his team's semi-final ticket.
It wasn't pretty, but Peatling feels the Hawks will benefit from the hard graft heading into a showdown with the league's top seed.
"The New Zealand game really could have gone either way and that's why emotions were so high, there was 50 seconds to go, they had the ball, they had the lead," Peatling said.
"Even with five minutes to go there was a time out where we were down four. We had moments in the game where we were well and truly leading and it could have slipped away, but I was just really proud of the guys for sticking through it.
"It just goes to show how close the NBL competition is, how close games are going to be. It's going to be incredibly hard to win a game by a lot of points, but you've just got to stick with it.
"Sometimes, if you stick in the game, the basketball gods will help you along the way. When Sam (Froling) is banking in fade-away middies, something's going your way."
