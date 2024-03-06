Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong union organiser banned from worksites for three months

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 6 2024 - 3:18pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A union organiser with the Wollongong branch of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime Mining and Energy Union cannot attend worksites for three months after his entry permit was suspended.
A union organiser with the Wollongong branch of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime Mining and Energy Union cannot attend worksites for three months after his entry permit was suspended.

A Wollongong union organiser has been banned from entering work sites for three months after a decision by the Fair Work Commission.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.