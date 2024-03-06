Jones Beach Boardriders to show what Kiama is made of at Australian Battle

The Jones Beach Boardriders will be proud to be punching above their weight at the upcoming Australian Boardriders Battle in Burleigh Heads.
The best surfers from Kiama's Jones Beach club will head to Queensland to take part in the national Boardriders Battle, the world's biggest team surfing event.
Some of the familiar names heading to the Sunshine State include young superstars Oceanna Rogers and Lennix Smith. Rogers is a multiple junior NSW state champion as is Smith, with the latter recently competing at the International Surfing Association World Championships.
Matt Thompson will also be part of the squad and will provide plenty of experience having been a QS surfer in the past.
The team will take on 42 other surfing clubs when they travel to Burleigh Heads, with the competition set to run across 9-10 March.
"We've got to really try to punch above average a little bit, but everyone's been rocking up in training which has been fantastic," club president Hayden Bombaci said.
"So I'm quietly confident that if we can get off to a good start on the Saturday afternoon, I think the guys and girls will start to believe."
To have the club competing in the national competition is part of a major shift in mindset at Jones Beach Boardriders, as Bombaci explained.
"Since probably about three or four years ago, give or take, we were kind of just a 'cruisy' club, you rock up and all those elements are still alive and well in our club," he said.
"But we've definitely initiated a sharper edge of our club to really push it. Jeff [Latimer] is a big driver of that, I'm a big driver of that. Our sense of identity was a little bit blurry, so to speak.
"So we're looking forward to it that's for sure. It's been a long time waiting so we can't wait to get up there and it looks like there's going to be some waves too which I think will favour us."
Jones Beach Boardriders qualified for the grand final in Queensland after getting through their qualifying series, which was held in Kiama in November, 2023.
The club recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.
Jones Beach Boardriders team for Burleigh Heads
Matt Thompson
Nick Clifford
Lennix Smith
Alice Hodgson
Charlie Rogers
Jeff Latimer
Dylan Pemberton
Jacob Wilton
