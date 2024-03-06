Workers hit by fumes while unpacking shipping container in North Wollongong

Firefighters are trying to determine the source of a gas that triggered an emergency response in North Wollongong on Wednesday morning.
Workers at the Montague Street site went to unpack a shipping container that had been sent from China but upon opening it, found themselves confronted by fumes so bad they called triple-0.
Crews from three Fire and Rescue NSW stations, including the specialist hazardous material response unit, turned out.
FRNSW duty commander Inspector Chad Wallace said firefighters had used advanced gas detection equipment as part of initial investigations and determined that the gas appeared to be some type of irritant.
"It could be some type of animal control measure that was put into the container, either overseas or maybe through the ports, and the container was obviously locked and that's sort of fermented in the container and overcome the workers," Inspector Wallace said.
The affected workers were checked by paramedics but were not injured.
Inspector Wallace said firefighters expected to remain on scene for another couple of hours to ascertain the source of the irritant.
The container was mostly full of stainless steel equipment, he said, and there had been nothing to indicate it held anything hazardous.
