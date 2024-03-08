Bellambi tradie's court outburst after alleged threats to mum

A Bellambi tradie on parole for a sexual touching offence launched an expletive-laden tirade in court after a magistrate denied him bail amid fresh intimidation allegations.
Jamie Thomas McDiarmid's stood up and screamed "f---" at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday when he learnt he would remain behind bars, prompting the magistrate to swiftly turn off his audio.
"I've turned that off for your benefit," Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said.
"Can you not even settle yourself for a bail application? You're highly agitated, you're repeatedly interrupting.
"I'll note for the record that he's been highly aggressive."
Tendered court documents state McDiarmid, who has criminal records in four Australian states, allegedly called his mother from a private number on the morning of March 4 and became irate after an argument erupted over money.
McDiarmid, 40, allegedly told his mother he was going to smash the house up, prompting her to hang up the phone out of fear. She reported the incident to police believing her son would carry through with the threat.
Police obtained a statement from the woman and while they were on the way back to the station, they found McDiarmid using a pay phone in the Wollongong CBD.
McDiarmid was arrested. He entered pleas of not guilty to charges of intimidation and attempted intimidation, then begged for his release.
"Please miss, it's my mum's birthday tomorrow, I've been locked up for the last three years," McDiarmid said, interrupting the prosecutor who was making submissions.
"I just want to be there for her birthday. She's not happy with me at the moment though.
"It was a conversation that got taken out of context, that's all it was ... I didn't do anything wrong."
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver argued the case against McDiarmid was strong due to his mother providing a statement.
The court heard McDiarmid has epilepsy brain injuries due to head trauma.
Magistrate Fleming was not satisfied McDiarmid had shown cause for his release, noting he had allegedly committed the threats while on bail for another matter.
She referred him to Justice Health so he can receive treatment for his conditions.
The case will return to court at a later date.
