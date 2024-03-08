A holistic solution to youth homelessness in the Illawarra

The Wollongong local government area has been named a homeless hotspot, and our young people - those aged under 30 - are being hit the hardest.
Homelessness NSW's analysis of the recently released Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) figures revealed the Wollongong LGA now has the third highest number of people in the state receiving assistance at specialist homelessness services, with figures rising by 6 per cent in 2023.
Spaces like the new Wollongong Homeless Hub at Fairy Meadow are trying to keep up with the growing need, but in the face of soaring rents and critically low private and public housing options, we need to dig deeper to ensure our youth stay off the streets.
We need holistic solutions to empower young people, giving them the tools to feel in control of their own futures.
While the ongoing housing shortage is contributing to increasing rates of youth homelessness in the Illawarra, it didn't create the problem.
It's a complex issue, often stemming from a mix of coexisting challenges like difficult family relationships, neglect and abuse, mental health struggles, substance use, and limited access to education and jobs.
The AIHW report states that of the young people presenting alone to specialist homelessness services (SHS) in Australia in 2023, 73 per cent were not enrolled in any form of education or training at the start of support; 48 per cent had mental health issues; 34 per cent experienced family domestic violence and 13 per cent had alcohol and drug issues.
In regional areas like the Illawarra, things get even more complicated due to socioeconomic disadvantage, fewer job opportunities, and fewer resources, making it harder to provide adequate support for at-risk youth.
Perhaps most revealing from the AIHW report is that 61 per cent of the young people presenting alone were returning clients; they'd previously been assisted by a SHS agency at some point in the 12 years prior.
This makes it clear that while solving the housing crisis is essential, we must also step beyond the band-aid and get to the heart of the issue to create real change.
Unsurprisingly, young people presenting alone to SHS agencies in 2023 were more likely than all SHS clients to request assistance for employment, education and training, living skills, personal development and mental health.
They need support from all angles, highlighting a need in our community for holistic programs tailored to youth.
The goal should be to fill young people with enough knowledge and confidence to let them stand independently in the world, giving them the best chance to keep a roof over their heads despite challenges.
Employment and training programs are a critical starting point. After all, reliable work that can pay the bills is essential to secure and maintain long-term private housing.
Beyond that, employment also provides a social network, a sense of purpose and independence, and a positive routine.
At Green Connect, our Strive for Success Employment and Training Program guides 15-24-year-olds in the Illawarra and Mid-North Coast regions through an employment pathway plan.
Our Job Coaches help young people identify potential lines of employment, build skills, overcome employment barriers, write a resume, find and apply for work, and interview with confidence.
Through collaboration with local businesses, we find the right opportunities for each person, while ongoing mentoring maximises our participants' abilities to overcome hurdles in those first critical months of employment.
Looking beyond employment and training, our new Green Connections Youth Program for 15-25-year-olds is focused on personal development, building essential living skills, and community integration.
Led by a local clinical psychologist, the program uses evidence-based therapy techniques and nature-based activities to create real change in young people's lives, helping them build a lasting support network.
Being young comes with many challenges, but with the right tools, our youth can turn those challenges into opportunities.
Through our two tailored youth programs, we hope to carve a path to stability and self-sufficiency for at-risk youth in the Illawarra.
But changing the tide of youth homelessness for good requires a whole of community approach.
To equip young people with the tools and resilience needed to break the cycle of homelessness, we need everyone - individuals, businesses, service providers and policymakers - to work together and build a community where every young person has a safe place to call home.
If you or someone you know could benefit from one of our tailored youth programs, or if you're a business looking to connect with young talent call us at 02 4243 1537 or visit our website green-connect.com.au; striveforsuccess.org.au.
