Man claims he wasn't at Novotel at time of alleged sexual assault

A man accused of forcing himself onto a woman and sexually assaulting her in a North Wollongong hotel room says he wasn't there at the time of the incident.
Steve Dimeski, 24, told a jury during his Wollongong District Court trial on Thursday that he was actually at Mr Crown on the evening of February 14, 2021 - when the complainant alleges he assaulted her.
Dimeski is alleged to have sexually assaulted one woman and raped another in separate incidents and has pleaded not guilty to nine charges.
He gave evidence about a June 2022 incident in the toilet cubicle of the Bevanda Bar on Thursday morning.
Dimeski returned to the witness box that afternoon and gave his version of events about an alleged incident at the Novotel in February 2021.
It's alleged Dimeski earlier met a group of men and women at Mr Crown, with parties exchanging Snapchat details among one another, including Dimeski and the complainant.
Dimeski said there was a group invitation back to the hotel room, and that the complainant messaged him on Snapchat shortly after, asking him to bring McDonald's.
He told the jury he wasn't drinking alcohol, so he drove to McDonald's, picked up an order, and took it back to the room.
A short Snapchat video was played in court earlier this week which showed the complainant sitting on a bed wearing pyjamas, with Dimeski in the background of the video, having a conversation with a man.
It's alleged the group left the hotel room to go back out to Mr Crown, except for the complainant who stayed behind to sleep. She allegedly awoke to Dimeski spooning her.
It's alleged the woman said "no, no" and pushed Dimeski away as he tried to kiss her, before he allegedly forced himself on top of her and sexually touched her.
Dimeski allegedly digitally penetrated the woman before she grabbed her phone and ran to the hotel reception, where she stayed for over an hour.
However, Dimeski strongly denied any of these acts happened and said he left the hotel room to go back to Mr Crown when the rest of the group did.
Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keay suggested Dimeski had an interest in the complainant and stayed behind to impose himself on her.
"I had left with the males," Dimeski said.
Dimeski accepted he sent the complainant a message on Snapchat the following day saying "Hey [name], it was great meeting you", however the pair were no longer friends on the app as she had deleted him.
"I suggest you sent that because you liked her," Ms Keay said.
"That's incorrect ... I am a respectful person, I like sending people nice messages, there's no harm in sending a nice message," Dimeski responded.
Helen Roebuck, who has worked in forensic science since 2001, gave evidence about DNA evidence lifted from the left hip of the complainant's underwear, which she said showed profiles for Dimeski and the complainant's ex-partner.
Dr Sienna Collins, a forensic biologist, took swabs of the underwear and also gave evidence about DNA results, also saying Dimeski and the complainant's ex-partner's DNA was detected.
Lawyers are expected to deliver closing addresses on Thursday.
