Reach beyond, enjoy festivities, celebrate contributions of older adults Advertising Feature

Find out more about key and local events for NSW Seniors Festival by visiting nsw.gov.au/arts-and-culture/seniors-festival. Picture by Shutterstock

The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere, attracting more than half a million people every year.

In 2024 the festival, which celebrates the role and contributions of older adults to our local communities, will run from March 11-24 and is following the theme 'Reach Beyond'.

Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison said the NSW Seniors Festival provides an opportunity for older Australians to celebrate and connect.

"The NSW Government is looking forward to delivering a festival that embraces everybody and recognises the important contributions seniors play in our community," Minister Harrison said.

"We want to see NSW seniors taking advantage of the many activities.



"These include the popular signature events - the Premier's Gala Concerts and Expo."

This year's Premier's Gala Concerts will feature performances from Damien Leith, Paulini, Darren Coggan and Julie Lea Goodwin.



There are two concerts on both Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 March at the ICC Sydney Theatre at 11am and 2.45 pm.



While tickets are free, they are limited so you must book either online through Ticketek or call 02 9215 7500.

The Premier's Gala Concerts will also be live-streamed so people can watch no matter where they are.

Next door, at the ICC Convention Centre and on the same days, is the NSW Seniors Festival Expo.

Entry is free and you'll discover more than 80 exhibitors covering topics such as technology, sports and wellbeing.

The Comedy Show encourages seniors and older people to see the lighter side of life as part of the festival's cultural activities.



The Sydney show is on Tuesday, March 19 in the Sydney Town Hall, and the show in Batemans Bay is on Thursday, March 21 at the Bay Pavilions, Yuin Theatre.



Both shows are at 11am and feature well-known names such as Peter Berner, Tommy Dean, He Huang and Chris Ryan. Jean Kittson will MC the Sydney show and Andrew Barnett will host the Batemans Bay event.

If you can't make any of these events, there are hundreds more events throughout NSW, and also online. Most are either free or low cost, and provide an opportunity to learn new skills, enjoy performances or find new ways to enhance your lifestyle.

"The NSW Seniors Festival is a great time for older Australians to 'reach beyond', to seek out new experiences and make new friends by participating in the festivities" Minister Harrison said.

The festival has been especially designed for people over 60, people over 50 with a lifelong disability and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people over 50.



Carers of seniors are also encouraged to join the festival.