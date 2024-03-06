Emergency services attend home birth in Woonona

Emergency services attended a home birth in Woonona on Wednesday, March 6, leading to a Toll helicopter flying in a medical crew to support.
NSW Ambulance said multiple crews were on the scene of the birth at an address in Woonona to treat the baby.
"Toll helicopter has brought in the medical team who have assessed and treated the baby and will now transport the patient by helicopter to hospital," a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
It is understood both mum and baby are in a stable condition and were flown to Randwick Children's Hospital.
Training for the Woonona Sharks Football Club was underway when the helicopter arrived and many members of the community watched as it landed in the fields.
One woman said: "When you see a helicopter, you always think it is going to be bad. This sounds like it was happy news for a change."
