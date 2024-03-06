Wolves' latest win shows they've gained something they previously didn't have

"It's something I didn't really have last year."
Those were Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney's words to the Mercury prior to the National Premier League Men's NSW competition kicking off in February.
The something he 'didn't really have last year', was squad depth. The Wolves' newfound squad depth was on show in their 4-0 win against rivals Sutherland at Seymour Shaw in round four of the NPL.
Carney made two changes for the Sharks game after his side's 1-1 draw with St George just a few days earlier.
Out came Jake Trew and Takumi Ofuka and in came Sebastian Hernandez and Alex Masciovecchio. Carney's decision paid dividends just 11 minutes into the contest in the form of Hernandez.
It was very much fortunate, but the Wolves got off to the best possible start through Hernandez.
A mix-up whilst playing it out from the back from the Sharks paved the way for the Wolves' number 11 to have pretty much an open net to tap into, giving the side a 1-0 lead in the derby.
The Sharks had a number of decent chances but on the stroke of half-time, Hernandez was at the double after a stunning run down the left-hand side and neat finish in the bottom corner to make it 2-0 going into the sheds.
Just moments after coming onto the field in the second half, Ofuka was gifted a goal on a platter after an error in judgement from the Sutherland goalkeeper Jacob Cremen-Cowan.
The game was dead and buried being 3-0 before the 60th minute mark. The former Illawarra Premier League product then got his second and the Wolves' fourth in injury time and the score stayed 4-0 to finish.
The win was the Wolves' second after four games and their first clean sheet of the 2024 season.
In a 30-round season plus potentially finals and Cup games, squad depth is key for any team.
Being able to rest the likes of Trew, Ofuka, and have the likes of young star Damon Gray ready to run at tiring defences is a godsend for Carney. Defender Darcy Madden will also return from injury very soon.
The Wolves still don't have a massive squad compared to others in the league, but a few extra bodies are already helping the cause, as Hernandez and Ofuka showed against Sutherland.
Another short turnaround and another away trip for the Wolves and on paper a tougher test in the form of Blacktown away on Sunday, March 10.
The team will be back at WIN Stadium on Friday, March 15 against Hills United.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.