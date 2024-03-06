Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wolves' latest win shows they've gained something they previously didn't have

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 6 2024 - 9:34pm, first published 9:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Takumi Ofuka scored a double off the bench in a 4-0 win for Wollongong Wolves against Sutherland. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Takumi Ofuka scored a double off the bench in a 4-0 win for Wollongong Wolves against Sutherland. Picture by Sylvia Liber

"It's something I didn't really have last year."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.