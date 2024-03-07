Outpouring of grief after beloved Berkeley chef dies suddenly, aged 47

Head chefs have a reputation for being hot-tempered.
Jason Orange of Berkeley - described by loved ones as a calm and caring man whose two great loves were food and family - will be remembered as the polar opposite.
"He was just different," says Gulcin Topel, the devastated owner of Saltwater Cafe Kiama where Jason headed up the kitchen.
In all her years in hospitality, Gulcin says she has never met another chef with his level of patience and understanding.
On Thursday, two days after learning her friend and employee had died suddenly at home, Gulcin was one of many struggling to come to grips with the loss.
Dozens of shocked customers spent the day streaming into the cafe, which is experiencing disrupted trading house as staff grieve, to offer Gulcin hugs and condolences.
"If you say Saltwater, you just think his face and my face," she sobbed.
"I feel like I've lost my brother."
Jason leaves behind three children - Corrina, 24, Annalyce, 18, and Riley, 13 - three grandchildren, his parents Terry and Pauline, and his former wife, Cindy.
The Orange family hopes an autopsy will shed some light on the cause of Jason's death, which happened just a month shy of his 48th birthday.
His teenage son found him lying motionless on the kitchen floor around 6am on Tuesday, March 5.
"It was just Riley at my dad's house so he called my sister, called the ambulance, called my mum and he was so brave," Annalyce said.
He had not appeared unwell to his family, however Gulcin said Jason "always looked after everyone else, never looked after himself".
With no death insurance to pay for the funeral, the Oranges are now struggling to find the money to give the much-loved family man a dignified burial and have started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs.
Terry and Pauline knew their son was destined for a culinary career.
He was always helping out his mum with dinner, found himself a job at the local chicken shop when he was 14, studied hospitality at school and took up an apprenticeship at Collegians when he was 17.
Wollongong born and bred, he worked at a slew of local eateries including Sopranos on the Mall, Cabbage Tree Hotel, Unanderra Hotel, Dapto Citizens Bowling Club and a handful of cafes.
He was the owner of CJ's Catering and the canteen at the Illawarra Sports Stadium, before moving onto Saltwater Cafe, which was named Most Outstanding Restaurant at last year's Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.
He was famous for his seafood chowder and was always brimming with new ideas for the specials board.
But if Jason loved to cook, he lived for his family, and he was most content when he combined the two, serving up hearty, slow-cooked dishes for his children.
He also loved to take the kids to his workplace to cook with him.
"He was such a good dad, he would do anything for us kids and was so proud of us and always spoke so highly of us," Annalyce said.
"He was always down for a laugh and always told jokes, he was a great grandfather and was very lovely and kind and bubbly."
Gulcin, who has invited friends and family to gather at Saltwater Cafe following the funeral, echoed those sentiments.
"He was so kind," she said.
"He was a different person, with a different heart.
"He was too good for this life. Too caring."
Click here to donate in Jason's memory.
Jason was the rock who supported us from the beginning, staying on in the kitchen when we took over the cafe in May 2021, and easing our entry into the community. Jason's contribution to Saltwater's success is measured in the thousands of customers who enjoyed and praised his food, especially the many who made a point of visiting the kitchen to thank him. - Saltwater Cafe
Jason my friend, you will be sadly missed. You laughed at our jokes and put crap on us. Always waved and said "G'day". The brilliant thing about you mate was that you ALWAYS made time to say hello to my wife Julie as I wheelchaired her past Saltwater each Sunday morning. RIP mate. - Neil Shepherd
So, so sorry to hear this news, hard to believe! He was so kind to us, always found time for a chat with Ron and help him to his chair ... such a very special guy. - Rosalie Dawne
We will miss our chats, cooking tips and taste tests. He was an awesome person. So sorry for you all. - Kath Bartkowiak
Such devastating news, such a loss. So young! So very sorry to hear. Jason was a great, humble chef who went above and beyond in his position. Always up for a chat with Steve and I loved talking about his family. Sending our condolences to his family and the Saltwater and Batch 10 family at this sad time. Take care all our thoughts are with you. RIP Jason. - Steve N Kerrie Lewis
Such sad news, I remember Jason from Unanderra Hotel, he was such a good man and he absolutely adored his family. May you forever RIP Jason and sending my deepest condolences to all his family and friends. - Donna Bates
Such a devastating and shocking loss for the hospitality family. Our thoughts and prayers to the family and Saltwater/Batch 10 team. - Central Perk Cafe
Omg, my heart breaks reading this, we saw Jason nearly everyday, such a wonderful guy. Absolutely in shock. - The Collective Beat
Very sad, our prayers and thoughts are with all the friends and family. Jason was always so welcoming and warm every time we came to Saltwater, a tragic loss for all. May his soul rest in peace in a better place. - Borgz187
