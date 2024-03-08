'Seriously alarming': Illawarra teacher charged with touching students

An Illawarra teacher has been banned from going near any school after he allegedly sexually touched two students.
The allegations against William Robert Carberry were described as "seriously alarming" during his bail application at Nowra Local Court on Thursday, March 7.
Carberry, 56, was beamed onto the audio visual link screen and could be seen sobbing in the police holding cells.
He is yet to enter formal pleas to four counts of intentionally sexually touching a child aged between 10 and 16.
It's alleged Carberry made advances towards two students and that he sexually touched them at the school on separate occasions.
A Department of Education spokesperson confirmed the school reported the incident to police and is continuing to assist with the investigation.
"The safety and wellbeing of our students are our highest priorities," the spokesperson said in a statement to the Mercury.
"The school reported the matter as soon as it became aware of the allegations."
The department will not comment further on the matter due to it being before the court. Carberry was arrested on Wednesday.
The prosecutor opposed Carberry's release, arguing the allegations were "seriously alarming" and that Carberry abused his position of authority as a teacher.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie argued prison wouldn't necessarily be an inevitable outcome if Carberry were to be convicted and that he had strong ties to the community.
Registrar Leah Harvey acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations, however, was satisfied potential risks could be mitigated by a set of strict bail conditions proposed by Ms Ritchie.
The teacher must reside at his Calderwood address, report to Lake Illawarra police station three times per week, not approach or contact the alleged victims and witnesses, and not approach, contact or be in the company of a child under 16, unless he is in the company of at least one person over 18.
Carberry is also banned from being involved in any child-related employment, or employment conducted in the presence of children.
He is specifically banned from going within 100 metres of the school he worked at and is banned from entering any other school.
The prosecution also requested a condition requiring Carberry to surrender his firearms to police.
Carberry is not required to appear at court when his matter is next mentioned on March 27.
