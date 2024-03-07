Illawarra Mercury
Police hopeful $500k reward will bring answers for Pauline Sowry's grieving family

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 7 2024 - 1:24pm, first published 1:03pm
Pauline Sowry's grieving son Jason Lawrence, flanked by his aunts Michelle Jones and Jill Sowry, pleads for information on his mother's disappearance. Picture by Anna Warr
Pauline Sowry's grieving son Jason Lawrence, flanked by his aunts Michelle Jones and Jill Sowry, pleads for information on his mother's disappearance. Picture by Anna Warr

Wollongong woman Pauline Sowry was "kind, caring and a loving mother" and it is this very kindness that her son believes led someone to take advantage of her over 30 years ago.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

