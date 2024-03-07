Police hopeful $500k reward will bring answers for Pauline Sowry's grieving family

Wollongong woman Pauline Sowry was "kind, caring and a loving mother" and it is this very kindness that her son believes led someone to take advantage of her over 30 years ago.
Pauline was aged 49 when she went missing in December 1993, last seen in Wollongong's northern suburbs by family around Christmastime.
With her whereabouts still unknown, the NSW Police Force and state government are offering a $500,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her disappearance.
Acting Assistant Commissioner for the southern region, Darren Brand, said police had never given up on trying to find Pauline.
"But we have received recent information that supports our ongoing investigation, and that has helped us to determine that this reward may just be the last thing we need to be able to bring someone forward with the information that's needed, so desperately needed, for this family," he said.
Pauline's son Jason Lawrence, supported by her siblings Jill Sowry, Michelle Jones and Simon Sowry, spoke on Thursday of the devastation her sudden disappearance had wrought and continued to inflict on her family.
Her two other sons, Jason's brothers Paul and Adam, have since died due to mental illness; her parents, Bill and Pat Sowry, died not knowing what happened to their daughter.
Pauline missed the births of her five grandchildren, who Mr Lawrence said "would have loved to have met her in so many special moments".
He described his mother as a woman who "lit up the room" and was "always loved by so many people".
"I believe someone has taken advantage of her kindness and vulnerability, and so my family and I plead to the public to come forward with any information or knowledge on her disappearance, and to please contact Crime Stoppers," Mr Lawrence said.
"Someone has heard something, someone has been told something, or someone has information that could help find out what happened to my mother.
"Any information on her disappearance would help greatly and if you know what happened to her, please come forward and help us to have the closure that we all need."
A 2008 coronial inquest found Pauline had died, most likely after an unconfirmed sighting in 1994, and in 2022, NSW Police Force launched Strike Force Anthea to re-examine the cold case.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Brand said Pauline was "caught up with the wrong crowd" in the time immediately before her disappearance.
"Investigators strongly suspect that those people either know or are responsible for Pauline's disappearance," he said.
He was "confident and hopeful", he said, that the $500,000 reward provided enough incentive for someone with information to come forward "to help investigators to find Pauline and bring those responsible for her disappearance to justice".
"More importantly, bring some closure and answers to the family who have been grieving for 31 years," Acting Assistant Commissioner Brand said.
Anyone with information on Pauline's disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
