Corrimal coke works developer eyeing height increase after reforms

The developer of the Corrimal coke works site has said if changes to building heights close to train stations proposed by the NSW government go ahead it will look at the opportunities available.
Late last year, the NSW government released a suite of proposed planning reforms that would allow increased density and building heights near train stations.
One of the train stations identified was Corrimal, where demolition works are underway on the former coke works site as part of a development of 550 homes.
Under the project's approvals, heights of between 11 and 15 metres have been approved by Wollongong City Council after a protracted planning approval process that generated significant community interest.
The NSW government proposals would lift the height permitted to 21 metres.
Steve Ball, senior project director for The Works - as the project has been termed, said the developer appeared to be a beneficiary of the proposed changes.
"We would always look at the planning instruments that are available to us at the time," Mr Ball said.
"It does make sense to us, given that we couldn't be closer to Corrimal train station.
"For now, we've got our existing approvals that we will continue to execute, however we are very, very keen and interested to see what detail flows when the plan is released."
In a report to Wollongong councillors delivered in February, Wollongong council staff note the changes could impact existing approvals for the coke works site.
"Council and the community spent a number of years preparing and assessing a Planning Proposal for the former heritage listed Coke Works site, which adjoins Corrimal Station," the report notes.
"A significant increase could result in the need to revisit intersection arrangements, and the level crossing. It would be a concern if there was no mechanism to require the developer to re-negotiate the Planning Agreement in response to significant uplift of the development potential of the site."
During the February meeting, Councillor Ann Martin made clear the potential for old wounds to be re-opened.
"I can already hear residents [nearby] the coke works and the amount of angst that this council, particularly ward councillors and staff went through to get that rezoning through," Cr Martin said.
"The negotiations and considerations have been so extensive, to then see it tipped over is going to cause a lot of drama for a lot of people and also dismay that all that work is for naught."
Since the proposed reforms were released, the NSW government and Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully have been locked in discussions with communities, councils and the development industry, with the potential for significant changes to the reforms.
In the meantime, Mr Ball said the developer would be pushing ahead with works previously permitted, with demolition nearing completion and preparations for infrastructure works about to go ahead.
"We are pushing ahead with our stage one plans," he said.
"We have the stage one bulk earthworks development application being assessed currently, and if that is approved in its current state, we will be proceeding with it."
As works on the ground continue, an awareness campaign has drawn "overwhelming" interest, Mr Ball said. A majority of the thousands interested were from the Illawarra, however a "significant" proportion were Sydneysiders looking to move down.
The first units will be released to the market by mid this year.
