Goodman and Schleibs pulled apart amid open workout fireworks

The bad blood between Wollongong world title hope Sam Goodman and upcoming opponent Mark Schleibs is at boiling point, with the pair needing to be physically separated at Thursday's open workouts at Bondi.
The typically reserved Goodman has cut a different figure in the build-up to the March 13 showdown, goaded by the unashamedly mouthy Schleibs.
Goodman landed the opening blow on the first occasion they came face to face in Wollongong to launch the pay-per-view card, slapping Schleibs before they were pulled apart.
The verbals continued on Thursday, with Schleibs crashing Goodman's in-ring session and eventually stepping through the ropes.
It required No Limit Boxing boss Matt Rose to intervene to keep the pair apart, and keep the featured bout on Wednesday's Wollongong card intact.
Taking on such an openly antagonistic opponent is a first for Goodman through his undefeated 17-fight career, but the 25-year-old says he's unfazed.
"I'm feeling good, I'm ready," Goodman told Fox Sports.
"My head's not even in all that bullshit at the moment. I'm remaining calm, let him carry on and try and hype it all up.
"It's a laughable act. I don't usually take part in this sort of stuff, I carry myself as I do.
"He's having a lot to say and he's carrying on a bit, but this ain't the time for hype. I've got a job to do and that's all I'm focused on.
"There's no substance behind what he really does. I'm not too worried about Mark Schleibs and what he's got to say.
"He's a clown, he's acting like he needs another slap, but I'm not about that this week. I'm calm, cold and I've got a job to do."
Goodman's perfect record and No. 1 status with the IBF and WBO makes him the the unbackable favourite in the bout, but he will be hunting his first stoppage win since July 2022.
He makes no secret of his desire to finish Schleibs inside the distance, but suspects the Victorian won't come to the party on fight night the way he has through the pre-fight build-up.
"He's talked his way into this fight, in class he's definitely a step back [for me]," Goodman said.
"As long as he's not trying to run around the ring for 10 or 12 rounds like my last opponent, I'll get him out of there, most definitely.
"You look at all my flights, I'm always the one going forward, I'm always the one putting on the pressure. Is he going to try and meet me in the centre? I don't think so.
"I'm going to have to hunt this guy down, but I definitely want the stoppage. I want to get him out of there and give him a big send off from Wollongong."
Schleibs was his typically brash self in response.
"He knows I'm under his skin," Schleibs said.
"He's said nothing since the slap because he knows he's a coward, he knows he embarrassed himself. On March 13th I'm going to embarrass him more.
"I know it's not going to be easy, but trust me, if I crack him, I'm cracking that egg. Let's be honest, Sam gets hit, he gets caught. He hasn't been caught by me.
"I can't say he doesn't have a good chin because he's shown resilience, but I know that I have the dynamite in my hands to get him out of there.
"I hope I get the best Sam Goodman. I know what the task is about and I expect the best Sam Goodman come March 13th.
"I'll beat Sam, and I'm number one in the world and my dream comes true."
