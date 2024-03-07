How this year's Great Illawarra Walk honours two special teens

Before her unexpected death last year, Horsley teenager Chelsea McNamara loved visiting KidsWish - especially for the dancing.
It's why her family, including her grandparents Christine Evry and Colin McNamara, feel taking part in this Saturday's Great Illawarra Walk will be a fitting tribute to the fun-loving girl.
KidsWish is the beneficiary, with all money from registrations and donations going towards the charity and its programs for children with disability or illness.
Chelsea, who had cerebral palsy, died suddenly from natural causes last October at the age of just 14.
"She absolutely loved dancing, so she'd go there [to KidsWish] and she's got her arms and her legs everywhere," Mrs Evry said with a laugh as she remembered Chelsea's enthusiasm.
Mr McNamara said Chelsea looked forward to the class, with Mrs Evry adding she was always "full of excitement".
"Oh, if she couldn't get there, she wasn't a happy girl," Mrs Evry said.
Mrs Evry said some of Chelsea's friends also went to KidsWish, so it was a good place for her to socialise with them.
Her younger brother, Jett Slater, 8, also attends.
Mr McNamara remembered his beloved granddaughter as someone who was determined.
"Her mind was set on one thing, and that was it... If she knew she was going to do something, it was on her mind until it was done," he said.
"She was a happy child," Mrs Evry added.
Mrs Evry said the family decided to take part in the Great Illawarra Walk for the first time this year to both help KidsWish and to remember Chelsea, "because if she was here, she'd be nagging to go".
"We're looking forward to the walk," Mr McNamara said.
If Chelsea knew what her family was doing in her honour, Mrs Evry said she would be "really excited".
"She would be over the moon. She would be running, getting those long legs going," she said.
Sponsoring this year's Great Illawarra Walk makes good business sense for Illawarra Security Guards owner Ray McCrimmon, but its an act that also holds much deeper meaning.
Mr McCrimmon's daughter Jaimee died from leukaemia at the age of 17 in 2005, two years after doctors first discovered an ovarian tumour.
While Jaimee was not involved in KidsWish, Mr McCrimmon knows how such organisations help children and their families from his own experience during his daughter's illness.
It was her that inspired him to support the Great Illawarra Walk and through it, help local children.
Jaimee lived a life typical of many teenagers: she loved music and worked an after-school job at McDonald's while attending Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts.
The thought of this Saturday's event is an emotional one for Mr McCrimmon, but he is glad knowing that his sponsorship money will go to the costs of the event, leaving all the funds raised for KidsWish.
The Great Illawarra Walk is a 40-kilometre trek from Shellharbour to Austinmer but for the first time, it will include the KidsWish Blue Mile, a short stretch from Belmore Basin to Stuart Park for children, people with disability and others wanting an easier walk.
The KidsWish Blue Mile begins at 11am and ends with fun activities and food at Stuart Park.
Parents and carers do not need to register themselves if a child signs up to take part.
For more information or to register for the full walk or the Blue Mile, visit greatillawarrawalk.com.
