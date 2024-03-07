Five talking points ahead of 2024 Illawarra Premier League's second round

The opening round of this year's Illawarra Premier League produced some fascinating results, and now it's time for the follow-up act.
Round two of the competition kicks off on Thursday night with South Coast United playing their first home game, hosting Cringila at Ian McLennan Park.
The action then continues on Saturday with Wollongong United tackling Coniston at Macedonia Park; Bulli meeting Helensburgh at Balls Paddock; and the Blueys facing Wollongong Olympic at Tarrawanna Oval.
On Sunday, Port Kembla will host Albion Park at Wetherall Park; and Corrimal takes on Shellharbour at Memorial Park.
Here are five key talking points ahead of round two:
The stage is set for a blockbuster on Saturday when Coniston travels to Berkeley to take on Wollongong United.
These two clubs have been among the powerhouse IPL outfits in recent years, with United winning the 2022 league championship, while 'Cono' won last year's grand final.
Both teams kicked off their 2024 accounts on a positive note last week. United snuck past SCU with a solid 2-1 victory, while the men from JJ Kelly Park thrashed Bulli 4-0.
There are many intriguing story plots ahead of this clash, but the biggest talking point has to be the battle between the coaches. Saturday will mark the first time that Rob Jonovski and Franc Pierro have gone head-to-head since Jonovski parted ways with Coniston midway through the 2023 season.
While Pierro took Cono to grand final glory, Jonovski was unveiled as United's new head coach last August.
These two men know each other very well, so it will be fascinating to see who can get the three points.
It's been a long wait for Shellharbour fans to see their team finally play in the IPL, but it was worth it.
The side couldn't have been more impressive in their first outing, claiming a 2-0 win over Tarrawanna last Saturday. While the Blueys were understrength, Harbour showed plenty of composure and class across the field on their way to victory.
Shellharbour then backed up to beat Tarra 3-1 when the sides met again in their mid-week Australia Cup fixture.
While it's been a great week for Rod Williams' side, it's expected that tougher challenges lay on the horizon - starting against the Rangers this Sunday.
Corrimal showed plenty of heart in holding last year's champions Albion Park to a draw in round one, and they are likely to be raring to go again.
It's obviously still early in the season, but there were some worrying signs to emerge from Bulli's 4-0 defeat to Coniston last week.
The JJ Kelly Park side proved far too strong on home soil, with the returning Adam Voloder bagging a brace for the winners.
Julio Miranda and his men will relish the chance to return to Balls Paddock in round two, where they will meet a Helensburgh side equally desperate to record victory.
Defence wasn't the key word on anyone's mind at PCYC last Sunday, with Wollongong Olympic claiming a 6-3 victory over the Thistle.
New gaffer Paul Michlmayr will be desperate for his side to show grit at the back, so it will be interesting to see how this game ends up.
Speaking of Olympic, coach Matt Bailey would have been delighted with Jarvis Patterson's first outing in the sky blue jersey.
Patterson was snared from rival IPL club Bulli during the off-season and he wasted no time making his mark, scoring a double in their victory over Burgh.
The crafty forward's first goal came within five minutes, while he had completed a brace less than half an hour later.
It was a great first outing for Patterson, and he will be as eager as ever to back up that performance when Olympic take on Tarrawanna on Saturday.
Finally, the White Eagles will be hungry to notch up their first win of 2024 when they face Port Kembla on Sunday.
Albion Park played out a 1-1 stalemate with Corrimal in round one, but flexed their muscles by thrashing Wyoming 4-0 in the Australia Cup on Wednesday night.
There has been plenty of discussion about last year's champions bulking up their squad in the off-season, and Sebastian Stanojevic showed what he could do by scoring a brace against Wyoming.
This weekend shapes as a good opportunity for Park to continue that strong form, while the Zebras will be eager to bounce back swiftly from last week's 3-0 loss to Cringila.
