Sexual activity in Wollongong bar toilet was 'clearly consensual': barrister

The barrister representing a man accused of raping a woman in the disabled toilet of a busy Wollongong bar has argued the sexual activity was "clearly consensual".
However his alleged victim maintains she verbally and physically protested in the cubicle.
Steve Dimeski, 24, sat quietly in the dock while lawyers gave their closing addresses in his Wollongong District Court trial on Thursday.
Dimeski defended allegations he raped a woman at Bevanda Bar in June 2022, and sexually assaulted another woman at a Novotel hotel room in February 2021.
He pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexually touching another person without consent, three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and one count each of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm and attempted sexual intercourse without consent.
The two complainants do not know one another.
The issue in the incident at Bevanda Bar was whether the complainant consented to the intercourse, with the jury hearing two different accounts of the events.
The Crown alleges Dimeski complimented the woman then said, "I just want to tell you something" before he led her to the disabled bathroom.
The pair allegedly kissed consensually, the Crown said, before Dimeski backed up to the toilet and sexually touched her.
He is accused of digitally penetrating the woman without her consent, before allegedly forcing her to "get on your f---ing knees" and perform oral sex.
Dimeski allegedly attempted to rape the woman anally with the complainant telling the jury "it was hurting a lot".
Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keay told jurors the complainant clearly stated she did not want to have sex with Dimeski and said he was untruthful when giving his version of events.
"[The complainant] said, 'I do not want to have sex with you ... I don't want to have sex in a bathroom'," Ms Keay said.
"It's very, very clear that on her version, she was not a willing participant."
Defence barrister Rob Steward argued the CCTV footage from inside the bar shows it is the complainant who approaches Dimeski.
"She wasn't physically forced to go into the bathroom," Mr Steward said.
Mr Steward cast doubt on the complainant's evidence that she was "yelling" inside the bathroom, stating that security guards who gave evidence could not hear her from outside.
He noted the security guard, Peter Georgievski, did not see the complainant crying when she came outside.
"He would be the most reliant because he is employed to observe patrons," Mr Steward said.
Mr Steward said Dimeski presented as a reliable witness who "didn't change his position one iota" and that the attempted anal intercourse "clearly did not happen".
Dimeski is also accused of forcing himself onto a woman who was asleep in a Novotel hotel room after a night out at Mr Crown.
Dimeski was invited back to the room after exchanging social media details with a group of men and women he met that night.
Ms Keay told jurors the complainant was an "impressive witness" who did not embellish her evidence, as she replays that night in her head daily.
"She woke up and there was a person in bed with her ... he tried to push her face to kiss him ... she said, 'No, stop'," Ms Keay said.
Dimeski then allegedly sexually touched and assaulted the woman by digitally penetrating her.
The Crown relied on two injuries sustained by the complainant, being a bruise on her wrist and stomach, arguing they were consistent with Dimeski's alleged actions.
Ms Keay argued the complainant was too scared to go back to the room and that she called an ex-partner who stayed in the same bed with her in a new room arranged by hotel staff.
Mr Steward argued Dimeski wasn't at the hotel room at the time the complainant alleges the acts happened, and that he left when another group of males did, to return to Mr Crown.
He said hotel staff could not find Dimeski in the hotel after the complainant went to the reception for assistance.
Mr Steward pointed to evidence showing that Dimeski's DNA had been lifted from the left hip of the complainant's underwear, but that this could have been from an indirect transfer.
He added the DNA profile of the complainant's ex-partner was also detected, and said the complainant fabricated evidence about her injuries.
Ms Keay argued Dimeski has a sexual interest in young women and has a tendency acted on this interest, regardless of whether the women were consenting.
"In each case, he isolated the young women," she said.
"Given the fact the women do not know each other ... it is not a coincidence that both women have described similar circumstances at the hands of the accused."
However Mr Steward argued Dimeski was a person of good character who had never been convicted of an offence.
"I would urge you to find doubt on all counts in the indictment and to find the accused not guilty," he said.
Judge Sharon Harris will give directions to the jury on Friday morning before they will be sent to consider their verdict.
