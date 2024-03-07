Police searching for missing Albion Park Rail boy, 9, near Goulburn

Update
Police have issued a geo-targeted text in their search for a missing Albion Park Boy more than 100 kilometres away from where he was last seen.
After a missing persons alert was issued last night, police have sent a geo-targeted SMS to the Goulburn area as they scramble to find Mason Simpson.
Police believe Mason, aged nine, may be in the Goulburn area in the company of his father, Leon.
It is believed Leon may be driving a black Ford SUV with NSW registration CA-51-CB.
Mason was last seen in Corkwood Street, Albion Park Rail last Thursday, February 29.
When Mason did not attend school for a number of days, officers began a search.
Earlier
Police and family hold concerns for a nine-year-old boy, who may be in a black Ford SUV driven by another man, who hasn't been seen for a week.
Mason Simpson was last seen in Albion Park Rail last Thursday, February 29.
Family raised the alarm with police when he could not be located or contacted by Tuesday, March 5.
Police have since begun searching for Mason.
Mason is of Caucasian appearance, about 140-145cm tall, of medium build, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
It is not known what he may be wearing.
Police believe Mason may be travelling in a black Ford SUV with NSW number plates CA51CB driven by a 39-year-old man known to Mason.
Police and family hold concerns for Mason due to his young age.
Anyone with information is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
