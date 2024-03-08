The biggest games of local football to watch in the Illawarra this weekend

Struggling to work out which Illawarra football game to watch on the weekend? We've got you covered.
There is plenty of football happening in the region with the Illawarra Premier League, the District League, as well as the Wolves, the Stingrays, and the South Coast Flame all in action.
Round two of the IPL and District League will get underway this weekend (March 9-10). It will also be the second fixture for the Stingrays, whilst the Wolves will be looking to kick-on from their stunning 4-0 rout of Sutherland midweek.
South Coast Flame are also sitting pretty on top of the Football NSW League Two Men's table with four wins from four games.
So what games stand out above the rest? Let's find out.
The headline game in IPL round two is Wollongong United versus Coniston at Macedonia Park on Saturday, March 9.
United coach Rob Jonovski will coach against his former side whilst on the field it promises to be a mouthwatering encounter.
Don't be surprised if there is a bit of spice in this clash, with Coniston asking the question on its personal social media earlier in the week 'will we get up against the silvertails?'
Both sides picked up wins in round one, with Coniston beating Bulli 4-0 and Wollongong United beating South Coast United 2-1.
Kickoff is 2:30pm in Berkeley.
A local rivalry with two teams that desperately need points after losses in round one in the IPL. That is what is at stake when Bulli take on Helensburgh.
Julio Miranda's Bulli were humbled 4-0 at the hands of defending grand final champions Coniston whilst Helensburgh showed plenty of second half fight against Wollongong Olympic, but went down 6-3.
Three points to either will be a major boost early in the campaign. Kickoff is 2:30pm on Saturday, March 9 at Balls Paddock.
New South Coast Flame coach Andrew Paine has not put a foot wrong, with the team sitting top of the table after four games.
The Flame are clicking early in the season, and there's no better time to get out and support them at Ian McLennan Park.
It is a huge game on Saturday, March 9 against the Jets, with the Hunter-based side currently third on the ladder, also without defeat. Kickoff for the game is 3:15pm.
It was a perfect return to the District League for Shoalhaven with a 2-1 win against Picton in round one. Now the test gets even tougher against Balgownie.
Shoalhaven coach Nathan Aldridge said Balgownie would be a 'step up' from their last game against Picton, but a challenge his team would relish. Kickoff at South Nowra Football Ground is 3pm on Saturday.
For those that are happy in the comforts of the couch, both Wollongong Wolves and the Illawarra Stingrays are away from home and can be streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
Firstly, the Wolves will be away to Blacktown City on Sunday, March 10 at 3pm with David Carney's team unbeaten in their last three matches.
The Stingrays will also be away at Manly on the Sunday, with a 5pm kickoff. Steve Gordon's team will want to bounce back after an opening round 3-2 loss to Macarthur.
IPL - Bulli v Helensburgh, Tarrawanna v Olympic, Wollongong United v Coniston, Corrimal v Shellharbour (March 10), Port Kembla v APWE (March 10)
District League - Fernhill v Picton, Oak Flats v Berkeley, Shoalhaven v Balgownie, UOW v Bellambi, Warilla v Thirroul
Julie Porter Cup (March 10) - Bulli v APWE, UOW v Thirroul
