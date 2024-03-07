Klime Sekutkoski delighted to be back at Wollongong United in 2024

There might be a new coach at the helm and some fresh faces at Macedonia Park, but Klime Sekutkoski says he feels "right at home" after returning to Wollongong United.
The Illawarra Premier League club revealed last October that they had signed the crafty forward for the 2024 season following a one-year stint with NPL NSW2 outfit SD Raiders.
It was a homecoming for Sekutkoski, who first played for the club in 2015.
Besides a brief stint with Corrimal in 2018, he has become a fan favourite at United over the past decade. He he also been there for some of the club's biggest achievements, including the 2020 IPL grand final win and 2022 league championship victory.
Sekutkoski also scored a vital goal to lead United to an Australia Cup victory against St George City in 2022, which saw them book their spot in the national draw of the knockout competition.
His 2024 IPL return was finalised when he came off the bench in the side's 2-1 win over South Coast United at Macedonia Park. The result completed the perfect start for new head coach Rob Jonovski, as well as star recruits Jordan Nikolovski, Van Elia and Jason Zufic.
"It feels great to be back home and back with the boys. They're a great bunch of lads," Sekutkoski told the Mercury.
"Outside of the NPL, I think it's one of the most professional clubs. The set-up that we have down there is second to none, and the way that the club president Pete (Vrtkoski) runs his club is first class.
"It literally felt like coming back home. If you look at the squad, half of the squad is the same as it was when I was there in 2022. And we've added in new coaching staff, and a few new signings on the way.
"It feels like I never left."
Sekutkoski's arrival back to Macedonia Park came after spending the 2023 season with SD Raiders, which he said was a great "eye-opener".
It marked his second stint with a NPL NSW club, having previously spent three or four years with Mounties Wanderers.
"It was my first season back in the NPL and they made some changes, in terms of the 30-week season. So I went from the 2022 season with United into pre-season, with only two or three weeks off," he said.
"Footballing wise, SD Raiders had Goran (Ljuboja) as coach, who technically and professionally is one of the best. So it was good to learn a few things tactically, which helped better my game throughout the season.
"But my heart was with United, and I was constantly looking at the results and how United was tracking. So even though I was away from the club, I was still with the boys."
United announced Sekutkoski's signing about two months after they unveiled Jonovski as their new head coach, who received the reins from Billy Tsovolos.
Jonovski brings a wealth of IPL experience to the position, highlighted by winning the 2019 grand final with Corrimal.
"When we first chatted, he told me his plans, and I told him what my goals were for 2024 - and everything aligned. So it was a pretty straight forward decision in terms of coming back," Sekutkoski said.
"'Roge' expects a lot from the lads, and he's got high expectations, but the boys are pretty much all on board with that. We've had a huge pre-season as well, we started in mid-November, and he's got a specific way of playing as well.
"We've all adapted and jumped on board, and you can tell from the results that we've had in pre-season and bagging three points on the weekend, it's all pretty positive.
"We're all heading in the right direction."
Round two of the Premier League kicked off on Thursday night with Cringila claiming a 4-2 victory over South Coast United.
Reigning Golden Boot winner Peter Simonoski scored a hat-trick for the winners.
The action then continues on Saturday with Wollongong United tackling Coniston at Macedonia Park; Bulli meeting Helensburgh at Balls Paddock; and the Blueys facing Wollongong Olympic at Tarrawanna Oval.
On Sunday, Port Kembla will host Albion Park at Wetherall Park; and Corrimal takes on Shellharbour at Memorial Park.
"We want to make sure all our fans and supporters get amongst our games this year," Sekutkoski said.
"We promise to deliver success within the 2024 season."
