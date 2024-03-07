Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Klime Sekutkoski delighted to be back at Wollongong United in 2024

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 8 2024 - 11:20am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Klime Sekutkoski (inset) celebrates with his Wollongong United teammates after winning the 2020 Premier League grand final. Pictures by Anna Warr and Richie Wagner
Klime Sekutkoski (inset) celebrates with his Wollongong United teammates after winning the 2020 Premier League grand final. Pictures by Anna Warr and Richie Wagner

There might be a new coach at the helm and some fresh faces at Macedonia Park, but Klime Sekutkoski says he feels "right at home" after returning to Wollongong United.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.