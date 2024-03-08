Steelers finding right formula ahead of Warriors showdown

The trip across the ditch is the toughest on offer in the SG Ball Cup, but heading to New Zealand to take on the Warriors will be a homecoming of sorts for Steelers back-rower Drew Langdon.
The hard-running powerhouse is a proud Warilla Gorillas product, but also the son of Kiwi expats, meaning he'll have plenty of family on deck in Pukekohe on Saturday.
"I've got a fair bit of family over in New Zealand coming down to watch me because I'm a Kiwi myself," Langdon said.
"I've been here my whole life, but both my parents are Kiwis so all my cousins and [extended] family are over there.
"All of them are coming to watch me, which is pretty cool. I think it might be the first trip overseas for a few boys for a footy game, so it's exciting, but we've got to be locked in as well.
"We know the Warriors are going to be a big, tough physical side, a bit like Penrith and Parramatta have been these previous weeks.
"We're just going to have to go out there as fired up as them and ready to go again."
Shaun Timmins' side will be looking to bounce back from a last-start loss to the Panthers, its first defeat following an 4-0 start to its campaign.
The Panthers led 18-6 at halftime, with the Steelers unable to continue a trend of second-half comebacks to eventually go down 24-16.
With Saturday's clash with the Warriors the second on a month-long away stretch that will also see them take on the Dragons and Bulldogs, Langdon said his side will need to learn its lessons quickly.
"I think we were a bit rattled in the sheds afterwards," Langdon said.
"Obviously coming off four wins it was a bit tough, but I think it definitely gave us a kick in the arse, not that we necessarily needed it, but it just makes us a bit hungrier.
"That feeling in the sheds, we don't really want to feel that again, so we'll definitely go out there this weekend fired up and ready to go.
"Those boys (Penrith) needed that win to keep their season alive, so they came out firing and ready to go and got a bit of a roll on.
"We're usually a good second half team, we've come back from being down in the second half, but I guess they wanted it more.
"Every week we have to give a hundred and 10 per cent, so we'll be ready to go this week."
Still a year young in SG Ball terms, Langdon has been a tower of strength on the Steelers right edge, one that's undergone some renovation amid a hand injury to key half Kade Reed.
It's kept him out of the past two games, with Aaymon Fitzgibbon stepping into the key edge slot.
With regular No. 6 Lykhan King-Togia also missing this week, Fitzgibbon's part of a newly minted halves pairing alongside Clay Baldock.
It's an adjustment on a number of fronts, but having steered the Steelers to a win over the Eels at halfback a fortnight ago, Fitzgibbon's confident they can hit the ground running.
"Obviously Lykhan and Reedy were there to start and they're both great halves," Fitzgibbon said.
"They both had NRL [pre-season] training this year and I didn't have that, so I was a bit behind them. It's great to learn off them and watch what they do a bit differently.
"You've just got to wait for an opportunity, and when you get it, you're just trying to make the the most of it.
"I played a couple of games in Laurie Daley [Cup] this year so it was good to get a game and then work my way back into a [Steelers] spot.
"It's definitely been a challenge but I'm glad I'm there."
It's also seen the son of Sharks NRL coach Craig Fitzgibbon forced to slot into a new edge.
"I've played most of my footy on the left side, so coming in on the right side is a bit different, but I've found it good," Fitzgibbon said.
"I know Drew well, I've played footy with him for ages now. This is my first year actually playing footy with Clay, but we've done lots of training stuff and I've been around playing against him.
"His style of footy suits my style of footy so we can really go off each other and play our own game. We don't have to change too much.
"Reedy and Lykhan cemented a good spot for us, so having to jump in and keep that role going is a bit of a challenge, but I feel like we've stepped up to it.
"It's just footy, whatever half you're playing with, you still have to do your own thing and get it right."
