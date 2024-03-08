Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Steelers finding right formula ahead of Warriors showdown

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 8 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaymon Fitzgibbon (inset) and Drew Langdon (main) are part of a new-look right edge for the Steelers. Picture by Adam McLean
Aaymon Fitzgibbon (inset) and Drew Langdon (main) are part of a new-look right edge for the Steelers. Picture by Adam McLean

The trip across the ditch is the toughest on offer in the SG Ball Cup, but heading to New Zealand to take on the Warriors will be a homecoming of sorts for Steelers back-rower Drew Langdon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.