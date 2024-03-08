Wollongong council holding on to 'very expensive asphalt' instead of housing: planner

Wollongong is missing out on hundreds of affordable apartments that could be built on well-connected, prime CBD land as council refuses to budge on turning over carparks for other uses.
Shellharbour City Council's decision to look at turning council owned carparks into housing developments has shone a light on what other Illawarra councils are doing with prime real-estate located in the heart of their CBDs.
Last week, Shellharbour councillors unanimously received a report on a potential master plan that would unlock vacant or underutilised land with the opportunity to significantly increase housing supply.
It comes as the Illawarra continues to feel the brunt of a housing crisis, which has seen the region with some of the fastest rising and most expensive rents in NSW and rapid increases in property prices.
Shellharbour council is not the first council to look at turning over CBD carparks for housing.
Kiama Municipal Council sold its Akuna Street car park last year for over $6 million.
While the sale was primarily driven by the need to address that council's ongoing financial issues, it has also opened up the opportunity for a mid-rise, mixed use development combining a number of council-owned lands that were under utilised.
The purchaser has now lodged a plan for 82 units, as well as retail, supermarkets and 344 basement car parking spaces.
In Wollongong, however, a council spokesperson confirmed the LGA had no plans to sell or change the use of its car parks in the CBD.
"There are no plans currently to make changes to the current licenced car parks in our city. A review of Council's land holdings in the CBD is currently underway. The results of this review will assist Council to plan for effective use of land into the future," the spokesperson said.
There are currently seven, open air, single storey car parks in the Wollongong CBD. In total, the carparks cover roughly 24,285 square metres.
In a report prepared for an Illawarra housing coalition in 2023, Bulli town planner Dr Judith Stubbs identified council-owned lands such as carparks being one area where councils could directly address the housing crisis.
Speaking to the Mercury on Friday, Dr Stubbs said it was unconscionable that the land was not being put towards another use.
"Council owns a number of carparks and some of them are just asphalt," she said.
"It's very expensive asphalt in the context of a rapidly increasing housing market.
"There's massive uplift associated with converting that asphalt - under-utilised, inefficient land - right in the centre of the CBD."
It is estimated that some of the carparks, which cover thousands of square metres, could support hundreds of dwellings, some affordable, and some sold at market prices.
Not all of the current carparks are available to the public during the week. Some of the carparks operate as licenced carparks, meaning residents interested in parking in the CBD have to apply for a slot on weekdays between 6am and 5pm.
A Wollongong council spokesperson said 730 council-owned car spaces are currently licenced. The website where one can apply for a carpark notes "some car parks have very long waiting lists and may not currently be accepting applications".
"We know access to parking opportunities is important to those who live in our CBD, as well as those who come into the city centre for work or social activities," the Wollongong council spokesperson said. "Decisions about potential future uses of land, including Council owned land are guided by a range of strategic policies and documents."
Council is currently in the works of preparing a movement and place strategy for the CBD, which is expected to propose significant changes to traffic flow through the CBD. It is unknown whether council-owned carparks will be affected by this plan.
Dr Stubbs said Wollongong council had an obligation to consider converting the carparks into housing.
"Apart from a social responsibility to address the absolutely critical need of their community, they have a legislative responsibility to do it. One of the objectives of the [Environmental Planning and Assessment Act] is the maintenance and provision of affordable housing."
But whether councils will take action this comes down to "political will" Dr Stubbs said.
"If they don't do it, another council is going to and the people of Wollongong are going to miss out."
