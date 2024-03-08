See who's at the Illawarra's sold-out International Women's Day luncheon

Hundreds of guests have packed out the WIN Entertainment Centre for the Illawarra's annual luncheon celebrating International Women's Day.
The theme of this year's IWD is 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress' - a call to spend more on women to advance equality and economic empowerment.
The sold-out event on Friday, March 8, will hear from keynote speaker Dr Gill Hicks AM MBE, survivor of the 2005 London bombings, and meet the recipients of this year's individual scholarships of $2000.
Click here to meet this year's exceptional eight women who have been acknowledged by virtue of their achievements at the luncheon.
