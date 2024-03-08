Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

See who's at the Illawarra's sold-out International Women's Day luncheon

Updated March 8 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of guests have packed out the WIN Entertainment Centre for the Illawarra's annual luncheon celebrating International Women's Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.