Grand final rematch highlights final round of Illawarra cricket

Wollongong gets its last chance on Saturday to take revenge on a Northern Districts team which beat them in last year's Cricket Illawarra one-day final.
Should they prevail in the final round of the regular season they will end the Butchers' seven-game winning run which has propelled Sam Hobson's side from the doldrums early in the season to fourth-place heading into their clash with the Lighthouse Keepers at North Dalton Park.
The reigning champions Northern Districts can miss the finals in the highly unlikely scenario where they lose heavily to Wollongong and Dapto secure victory and two bonus points over Wests Illawarra.
Butchers captain Sam Hobson is leaving nothing to chance and wants his team to go out and do everything in its power to beat Wollongong for a second time this season.
"I think we've won our last seven that we've played. It's really pleasing. Going on a run like this is something we always thought we could do," he said.
"It's been great but we can't let up now. Wollongong will be a good test for us.
"We always enjoy playing Wollongong, we've had quite a good rivalry in the last few years.
"This game probably itself doesn't mean too much, we should still finish fourth and make the finals.
"In saying that we always want to beat them and we might have to play Wollongong during the finals so it would be good to get the wood over them this weekend and beat them."
Competition leader Keira and second-place University look odds on to hold onto their spots heading into their final day clashes against Port Kembla and IPCC respectively.
Hobson expects the Lions and Students to win comfortably and really challenge the Butchers and Wollongong in the semifinals.
"I think the four teams in the finals are all quite even and they're all strong teams," he said.
"We don't really have a preference of which team we want to play.
"I think it's very open and there should be some good cricket in the next few weeks."
He added the Butchers had been boosted in recent weeks by the great form of their left-arm spinner Xavier McDevitt.
"Xavier has been our best bowler all year. It's been great having him return to the squad. He's going to be a real key for us in the finals," Hobson said.
Meantime Corrimal play Balgownie at Ziems Park in the remaining round 18 fixture on Saturday.
