A woman in a man's club: Long-time Bulli Workers' boss retires

When Sandra McMullan arrived for work at the Bulli Workers Club when she started 25 years ago, there would be a line of up to 30 men waiting to get in at 9am.
"We had a lot of morning drinkers, it was a real man's club."
After working her way up from the role of clerk at the Master Builders Club, Ms McMullan was appointed secretary manager at Bulli Workers in 1999.
At the time, it was not a place she would go on her days off.
"If you're a woman and you walked in the front door, oh my God," Ms McMullan said.
Being a member of staff didn't insulate her either.
"It was challenging, they expected a bloke to sit down and have a beer with them."
One customer patted Ms McMullan on her behind.
"I told him what for, in front of his mates. I said, 'If you ever do that again, you'll be out of here, and you won't be back.'"
The man apologised sincerely and has been "as good as gold" since, Ms McMullan said, but walking into the club in 2024, it's clear a lot has changed.
On a Thursday afternoon, a dancing club works the floor of the main room, while different groups of all genders populate the various bar areas.
But the fact that the club is still here is as much a testament to Ms McMullan's ingenuity and willpower, as the changing of the times.
Prior to Ms McMullan taking over, the club was severely in debt, with the club's bank attempting to foreclose the premises. But after taking the reins, Ms McMullan led the venue through a steady series of reforms to give it a financial lifeline.
"We made sure of what bills actually needed to be paid and then tried to work on just getting people into the club, but not by expenditure."
There were meat raffles, followed by a TAB, then Keno and whenever there was spare revenue, Ms McMullan put that away in a savings account.
After a while, this was enough to renovate and extend the club, and begin catering to a broader audience.
"We started getting a few more women coming in because it was more comfortable and relaxed."
This kept the club going over the next two decades, as it continued to survive as other clubs closed or amalgamated. In addition, while cash from the poker machines makes up a significant proportion of the club's revenue, it is roughly equivalent to takings from the food and drinks offers.
Behind the scenes however, Ms McMullan juggled work and family, recalling times where her kids were folding letters to put in envelopes around the lounge room. Her husband Terry, also worked at the club, and the role was a family affair.
"The kids were always there to help me, but with the extensions, there were long hours, lots of times they had to fend for themselves."
Now stepping down into semi-retirement, there's money in the club's bank account after the hard work and sacrifices made by Ms McMullan and her family, ready for the next renovations that will enable the place to continue at a time when some workers' clubs feel like more of an anachronism.
Looking back on when she first started, Ms McMullan recalls the jovial atmosphere of the early days, one that's been tempered somewhat.
"We used to sit there and waffle off all these names that used to come in the club," she said.
"Like any club, when you've got your regulars coming in."
But after some time on long service leave, Ms McMulland said the regulars won't have seen the last of her yet.
"Just for one or two days a week, even working at the bar," she said.
"I can do the bar, I can do the pokies, pick up glasses."
