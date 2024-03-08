Car ploughs into front of Plus Fitness Thirroul

The owner of a Thirroul gym has spoken of his relief that no one was killed when a car ploughed into his shop front window on Friday.
Rodd Parks, owner of Plus Fitness at Lawrence Hargrave Drive in Thirroul, said a big tree outside the gym had prevented the car from driving straight into the venue's seating area.
Multiple emergency services attended the scene of the accident between two cars at the corner of Lachlan Street and Lawrence Hargrave Drive around 3.30 pm.
One car reportedly clipped the other, and the white car drove up the gutter and hit the front window.
"It's just lucky we had the big trees out the front; if not, the whole front of the car would be in the gym. That is a seating area for people to sit, and if that tree wasn't there, well, someone could have been killed," he said.
Mr Park said the gym had only just reopened after its roof unexpectedly collapsed in August. While the smashed window would be repaired by the end of the day, it was another blow to the business.
"It's only the glass which will be fixed in the next hour or two. It's not shutting down business but still, it's something we didn't need after the roof," he said.
"No one got seriously injured, which is good. Everyone is fixing the window and, hopefully, a couple of insurance claims will sort this out."
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the drivers of the vehicles were assessed at the scene, and ambulance crews were not required to transport anyone to the hospital.
