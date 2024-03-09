Coniston claims victory in controversial Premier League clash with United

Coniston have made an early statement in this year's Illawarra Premier League by securing a 2-0 win over fellow contender Wollongong United on Saturday.
In an entertaining and tense round two clash at Macedonia Park, the visitors surged to victory thanks to second-half goals to recruits Temma Nomura and Adam Voloder.
However, the win didn't come without some controversy.
After the score was locked at 0-0 at halftime, United looked to have scored the opening goal early in the second stanza when, from a Van Elia kick, the ball hit the woodwork and then appeared to go over the goal-line.
But the referee called play on, and the score remained 0-0. That's how it stayed for most of the second half, before the visitors mustered their double strike on goals in the latter stages.
It is the JJ Kelly Park's second win to start the season, after thrashing Bulli 4-0 last week.
"You could see the team working hard everywhere, and the spirit and the heart that we had to hold on to that 2-0 win. I think it's a credit to all of the boys who put in the hard work in pre-season," Cono goalkeeper Blake Horton told the Mercury.
"We knew that they were going to come long and go hard early. But after they went long in that first 20, I think you could see that their legs ticked down and they got a bit tired. That's when we knew we were in the game.
"That shot was close, but I was facing forward so I have no idea if it went in or not."
Conversely, the result was United's first defeat of the IPL season, after beating South Coast United 2-1 in their season opener.
Head coach Rob Jonovski was left frustrated by the result.
"I think it was a pretty game to be honest and the weather played its part today," he said.
"But credit to Cono, though we had a couple of chances that we should have took. I wasn't particularly happy with how we held the ball, like we like too. But there were patches that we were really good. It was an even game and it could have gone either way.
"We'll regroup, mate. The boys have been very good all pre-season. We'll be back to training on Tuesday and focus on Helensburgh next week."
Here are the key things to emerge from Saturday's clash:
There has been plenty of chat about Wollongong United's big off-season recruitment drive, and it was Nav Darjarni who grabbed attention early on Saturday.
The former Wollongong Wolves talent was in everything during the early stages at Macedonia Park, using his impressive pace up and down the right-hand side of the field.
Darjarni was also able to force Horton to make two great saves in the opening stages of the game, highlighted by a long, curling kick from outside the box.
United's Mitsuo Yamada was also his usual busy presence, while Jason Zufic and Elia had some promising moments.
However, the visitors were able to weather the early storm, keeping the score to 0-0 inside 20 minutes.
While the hosts looked the better side during the early stages, Coniston began to wrestle back momentum as the first half progressed.
The men from JJ Kelly Park were able to calmly transition the ball from one end to the other, with their best chance coming when a lovely cross found Harrison Anagnostopoulos's head, who was unable to keep his shot down.
Both sides had some half-chances in the latter stages of the half, but the score remained 0-0 at the break.
Fans didn't have to wait long for a huge moment to occur early in the second half.
United received a free kick on the edge of the box after Sammy Matthews was dragged down by a Cono opponent. Elia stepped up to take the shot - and it was a beauty.
The ball rocketed off the woodwork and appeared to slightly go over - or at least get very close to - the line. However, the referee ruled play on.
The decision didn't get a positive response from some sections of Macedonia Park's crowd, however, United had to shake off their disappointment and keep playing.
The score remained 0-0 around the one-hour mark.
"We thought it was a goal, even the Cono players on the pitch were saying it was a goal. But unfortunately we don't have VAR in this league," Jonovski said.
"We'll have to cop that one."
The visitors continued to amp up the pressure on United as the second half progressed, and that pressure finally proved too much midway through the stanza.
The match was crying out for a moment-changing play, and it was Toby Norval who provided it for Cono.
Norval used his pace to cut through United's defence before taking a shot on goal, which was stopped by United gloveman Tom Alston.
However, he could only parry the ball to a Cono player, who put in a high cross into the box, and Nomura made no mistake to give his side a 1-0 lead.
Coniston continued to dominate play and were rewarded for it with about 10 minutes left when Voloder beat the goalkeeper one-on-one and calmly slotted home their second goal.
United continued to try pushing hard in the final stages, but never truly challenged Cono's defence, as the visitors secured a vital 2-0 victory.
