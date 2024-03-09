Appeal to find teen missing for over a month from Thirlmere

NSW Police Force have issued an urgent appeal to find a teen missing from Thirlmere for over a month.
Jack McMillan, 16, was last seen being dropped off at Picton train station by a family member about 8am on Tuesday, January 30.
Family and friends raised the alarm with police after he could not be found.
Officers from Camden Police Area Command are asking anyone with information about Jack's whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Jack's welfare.
Jack is of Caucasian appearance, about 165 to 170cm tall, thin, with a fair complexion, blond hair and brown eyes.
When he was last seen he was wearing a black jumper and grey Nike tracksuit pants.
Jack is known to frequent Fairfield, Minto and Campbelltown areas.
Anyone with information into Jack's whereabouts is urged to call Camden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
