Penrith earthquake rocks Illawarra residents

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake that rattled Western Sydney on Friday evening was felt as far away as Dapto, according to reports.
On Friday at 8.53pm a magnitude 3.6 earthquake sent shockawves through Western Sydney.
While the epicentre of the quake was in the Blue Mountains National Park west of Warragamba, there are reports the quake was felt in the Illawarra, including as far away as Dapto.
A northern suburbs resident said they could clearly feel the shockwaves.
"Just felt my house shake, did we have an earth tremor?"
"Yes our house shook. Felt like someone kicked the lounge we were sitting on," another responded.
Others reported their dogs were aware of the quake before they felt it.
In Dapto, some residents described the feeling as a "deep rumble, kinda like a truck going past", while others reported the tremors in Mount Keira.
According to Geoscience Austalia over 5000 people reported feeling the quake, with reports concentrated in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.
A second, smaller quake occurred just after 10pm.
Two homes were assessed in Western Sydney, with no reports of significant damage.
