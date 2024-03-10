How Keira went from title hopefuls to Cricket Illawarra premiers

Keira captain Rhys Voysey says his side have come in leaps and bounds in 12 months following their Cricket Illawarra minor premiership scalp.
Voysey's team claimed first spot in the competition thanks to a comprehensive victory against Port Kembla on Saturday, March 9.
Whilst being strong in seasons gone by, the Keira skipper said that a couple of factors had contributed to them going to that next level.
"I think we finished third or fourth last year and I think we sort of over achieved but with the group that we had [this year] a few new guys coming in and the younger guys that played really well this year continued to develop," Voysey said.
"Our hopes were always to finish top two. So to get the minor premiership is very nice. But I mean, no one really remembers the minor premiership [winners]. The real games are starting now I suppose."
There were stand-out performances from the likes of Aaryn Kornberger (66), Oliver Needham (45 not out) and Luke Hunter (37) on Keira's way to posting 7/233 off their 50 overs.
Port Kembla were never really in the game, being bowled out for 95. There were crucial contributions with the ball from Keira's Joshua Garnero (3/11) and Troy Coleman (2/22).
Meanwhile Northern Districts continued their stellar run of form by beating Wollongong in a 2023 grand final rematch.
The final round of results means Keira will take on the in-form Butchers whilst University will take on Wollongong.
The winner of each match will meet in the grand final.
Voysey said his team would be up for a fight in their semi-final against Northern Districts.
"They're a pretty solid side," he said.
"They don't really have any weaknesses across the board. There are a lot of contributors. They started the season pretty slowly. But I think everyone knew it was a matter of when they'd start to turn, not if.
"They've got a fair few quality cricketers. They'll be a test for sure."
