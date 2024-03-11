Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Kiama Beach Tag a massive hit at Kendalls Beach

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 11 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
1200 OzTag players, including some NRL greats, took to Kendalls Beach on Saturday. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
1200 OzTag players, including some NRL greats, took to Kendalls Beach on Saturday. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

A record 1200 players across 75 times flocked to Kendall's Beach for the Kiama Beach Tag tournament on Saturday, including some past and present NRL and NRLW stars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.