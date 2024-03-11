Kiama Beach Tag a massive hit at Kendalls Beach

A record 1200 players across 75 times flocked to Kendall's Beach for the Kiama Beach Tag tournament on Saturday, including some past and present NRL and NRLW stars.
Now in its third year, the tournament saw teams fight it out under modified OzTag rules on the sand of Kendall's Beach in junior, open and mixed teams.
It also saw a cavalcade of the game's best international players take on retired NRL stars Trent Merrin, Matt Cooper and Luke Patten as well as retired Jillaroos great Sammy Bremner and current NRLW star Emma Tonegato.
Tournament director Keiron Duncan said plans are already underway for next year's return given the event's surge in popularity over its first three years.
"We had 75 teams compete, which was our biggest yet and probably at our maximum capacity," Duncan said.
"We had three-and-a-half thousand people attend, around 1200 of them players and we had a mixture of teams win it. We had four local sides win [divisions] and we had a lot of other local sides reach grand finals
"Some NRL Legends also had a game versus some OzTag Internationals and some Australian (OzTag) legends Ross Thomas and Paul Emerson who are in their late fifties, down to a current player in Emma Tonegato which was great to see."
Currently the only full-day Beach Tag tournament on offer in NSW, the community-run event has attracted the endorsement of the NRL, which Duncan puts down to the level of local support.
"There is one on the Gold Coast, but Kiama Beach Tag is the only one [held] in NSW at the moment," Duncan said.
"Australian OzTag have tried them in Sydney and Wollongong, but it probably hasn't had the same local backing we've enjoyed," Duncan said.
"I think part of the tournament really working and being successful was having those locals back us through helping us on the day or through sponsorship.
"We had the Lions Club involved who looked after all the parking and recycling, we had the Kiama Surf club involved doing patrol and looking after water safety.
"We had the Kiama Knights rugby league club who ran a barbecue, so there's three either sporting or community groups that came together to be involved in the event.
"The Hill Bar oversaw our licensed area so we have a range of different groups coming together to make it happen."
A date is yet to be locked in for next year but it's expected to grow again with NRL Community now involved moving forward.
"We haven't locked in a date yet, but we're hoping for the first weekend of March," Duncan said.
"The NRL came down last year and looked at it and just went 'wow, this is great'. It's non-contact, you don't have to be a rugby league die-hard, you can be a good runner or a soccer player or anything and still be involved.
"We are playing for prizes and a prize pool, but at the end of the day we're just there to enjoy each other's company and have a bit of fun."
