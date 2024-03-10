A cool $500k raised over 14 years of Wollongong's MS Mega Swim

Dozens of swimmers from around the Illawarra have raised more than $15,000 for multiple sclerosis sufferers at this year's Wollongong MS Mega Swim.
Now in its 14th year, the 24-hour relay event - which is organised and run jointly by MS Australia and Figtree Lions Club - has collected a total of $500,000 for people living with multiple sclerosis.
The sun was shining as the mega swim kicked off at noon on Saturday, March 9, at the University of Wollongong UniActive pool and was still blazing when the last lap was swum at noon on Sunday.
Figtree Lions Club's Dave Berry said 80 swimmers took part in the relay, with the water polo team swimming a total of 75 kilometres to take out the longest distance award.
Participants - who were supported by friends and family around the pool - could swim for as little as 10 minutes or up to four hours. Each team had to have a swimmer in the water at all times.
The style of swim - backstroke, doggy paddle or freestyle - was entirely up to each individual participant, with all levels of swimmers welcome.
"We thank the people who gave up the whole of the weekend for raising money and we hope to see them again next year," Mr Berry said.
