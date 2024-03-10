Illawarra Mercury
'A visit to the Gong won't be the same': Chicko's Wollongong's sad last day

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 10 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 2:52pm
Penrith resident Rob Sebastian had travelled to Wollongong for his two loves, basketball and a Chicko's burger. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Penrith resident Rob Sebastian had travelled to Wollongong for his two loves, basketball and a Chicko's burger. Picture by Sylvia Liber

While it may be a sombre moment for some, on the last day of trade for Chicko's Wollongong, the vibes were unparalleled.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

