'A visit to the Gong won't be the same': Chicko's Wollongong's sad last day

While it may be a sombre moment for some, on the last day of trade for Chicko's Wollongong, the vibes were unparalleled.
Clear skies, 28 degrees, a resurgent Hawks preparing for a do-or-die Sunday afternoon tip off, and the first chords from Summersalt in Stuart Park lilting over on the north easterly breeze as "burger order 26" blared out from the megaphone.
This was Wollongong.
Nearly synonymous with the city itself, it was a day that many thought would never come, no more Chicko's by City Beach.
Since 2009, the corner spot has been serving chicken burgers, salads and chips to hungry locals and visitors.
And it was no different on March 10.
Penrith resident Rob Sebastian had travelled to Wollongong for his two loves, basketball and a Chicko's burger, and was distraught to find out today would be the last.
"A visit to the coast is not complete without a visit here," he said.
"A visit to the 'Gong is not going to be the same."
For locals Cameron Dribbus and Julian Fitzpatrick, a Chicko's burger was the perfect end to a training session on the bike.
"After a good training session, there's nothing you want more than to come to Chickos," Mr Dribbus said.
"It's surprisingly nutritious," Mr Fitzpatrick added, with a grin.
The fate of the much loved chicken shop was sealed in late 2023, when a 14-storey apartment block on the site was approved by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.
Chicko's itself replaced the iconic Southern Crepes store, which was demolished in 2006.
The business began in Dapto in 1987, known simply as Charcoal Chickens.
It has since opened a Figtree store, which will continue to trade after the Wollongong outlet closes.
The last time the Wollongong store closed, during the first COVID outbreak in 2020, there was a similar outpouring of grief and jubilation when the store re-opened a month later.
Figtree student Marcus Stevanoski has long enjoyed a Chicko's burger, and introduced Sydney-based Abbey Dalley to the institution, as part of their initiation as UOW students.
"Me and all my friends, we grab Chickos and then we head to Top Deck to eat it and take in the views," Mr Stevanoski said.
"It's something about this location."
It was that exact location that drew the Snowdens from Campbelltown. Having made the drive down Picton Road for the past six years, no visit to Wollongong was complete without a few burgers, nuggets and chips.
"We get Chickos for lunch and then we sit up at the beach and have a family lunch together," Jessica Snowden said.
While some will make the pilgrimage to Figtree to get a Canadian burger or Scallopini, it was this combination of sun, food and city that made Chickos Wollongong the poetry-inspiring icon that it was for many today.
"Red Lea and all those other places are great, but to me, Chickos is the best," Mr Sebastian said.
