Thousands of fans pack out WEC to see Hawks fight to keep dream alive

For the second time in a week, Illawarra fans have packed out the WEC to watch the Illawarra Hawks fight to keep their fairytale season alive.
Click through the gallery above to see who's at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Sunday for the do-or-die game against Melbourne United.
The playoff semi-final is being broadcast live on ESPN via Foxtel and Kayo.
Game three (if needed) will be played on Wednesday at John Cain Arena (7.30pm).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.