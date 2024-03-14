6 awesome Illawarra events not to miss this weekend

A kid-friendly music festival, Lifeline's always excellent Big Book Fair, a family fun day, free twilight movie and more.
Here's your guide to what's on across the region on Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17.
The breezy, family friendly music festival will once again take over the Illawarra's most scenic bowling club, Wombarra Bowlo, on Saturday.
This year's line-up features Beautiful Girls, Ray Beadle, Nicole Brophy, the Glider feat Godriguez, Silverback Manilla and Nautilus Sound.
Kids under 12 get in for free. Doors open at 1pm. Tickets here.
Lifeline's Big Book Fair returns with more than 80,000 pre-loved books for sale over three days, ranging in price from an average of $1 to $7.
You'll discover a huge range of fiction, non-fiction, biographies, children's books, and special rare finds, including a first-edition copy of the Norman Lindsay novel Redheap.
Get a sneak peek of the other collectables on offer here.
The book fair takes place on Friday to Sunday at the Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley. Details here.
Bring a comfy chair or cushion to MacCabe Park on Saturday night to enjoy a free screening of musical comedy Pitch Perfect under the stars.
The popcorn's also free, with no bookings required.
The movie starts at 8.30pm and goes to 10.30pm. Details here.
Elsewhere, Wonka is showing at the Sunset Cinemas in Wollongong Botanic Garden. Tickets here.
As part of Multicultural March, residents are invited to join a unique singing workshop led by award-winning composer Dr Ekrem Eli Phoenix.
Speakers of any language are welcome, with no singing experience required.
The workshop will be conducted in English, and is suitable for ages 16 years and over.
The free choir is happening at Wollongong Art Gallery on Saturday from noon to 3.30pm. Details here.
A travelling fair that includes family rides, carnival games and food trucks is heading to the Illawarra at the weekend.
The show hits Croom Road Sporting Complex at Albion Park from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday, before moving onto Bulli Showground on Sunday.
Details here.
Nick Giannopoulos of Wogs Out Of Work, Acropolis Now and The Wog Boy fame hits the stage for his brand new one-man comedy show Wog Life.
The performance includes Nick's most popular stage characters, the Cleaning Lady and the Taxi Driver.
He's performing at Anita's Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm. Tickets here.
