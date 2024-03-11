Motorists have spoken and they want a clearway through Bulli CBD

While Bulli businesses successfully fought off plans for extended clearways, motorists still want them.
According to feedback left by motorists on the Transport for NSW Bulli bypass investigation, the suburb's CBD strip along the Princes Highway is the worst place for congestion.
The comments blame that congestion on right turns into Station Street and Park Road - the former will be banned under new traffic plans due to come in later this year - and the loss of one lane due to vehicles parked on the kerbside.
Part of those traffic plans had included the extension of clearway hours, which was opposed by businesses along the strip.
The incoming Labor government ensured those extended clearways were put on hold.
But, judging by the feedback left by motorists heading through Bulli, the idea of extended clearways should come back - and consideration given to putting them in place 24 hours a day.
One commentator called for no parking at all, as the highway was always congested.
"It is utter madness to have the entry and exit to Memorial Drive feed onto a single lane choke point, with cars holding up traffic to do parallel parks," Mat wrote.
"Alternative parking for these businesses should be provided off street on Railway Street, with a walkway through to the Princes Hwy somehow."
Another comment suggested that removing street parking from Organs Road to Quilkey Place "will ensure clear access in both north and southbound directions and improve safety".
It was a sentiment Mark agreed with, though he acknowledged clearways may not be needed if the bypass was built.
"But as it stands now, there is not even one clear lane during morning peak as drivers have to weave between parked cars and cars turning right onto Station Street and Park Road," he said.
Ray agreed, calling the drive around parked cars and those with their right-turn indicator on as "a game of dodge-em".
In terms of a bypass, another comment suggested not bothering with building an expensive road that would take years to complete; getting rid of street parking in Bulli would solve the congestion problem.
Sam G also bemoaned the amount of congestion he felt was caused by parked cars.
"One or two cars parked here effectively banks up traffic all the way back to Molloy Street on weekends," he said.
"Extend clearway hours or better still, prohibit parking at all times. There is plenty of parking to the west and east of the shopping strip."
