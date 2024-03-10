Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

School bus slams into car in Bulli, operator tight-lipped

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 11 2024 - 11:29am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A school bus slammed into a car outside Bulli High School on Monday, March 11, 2024. Picture supplied
A school bus slammed into a car outside Bulli High School on Monday, March 11, 2024. Picture supplied

A school bus has slammed into a parked car in Bulli, but the operator of the transport service has declined to comment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.