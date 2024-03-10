School bus slams into car in Bulli, operator tight-lipped

A school bus has slammed into a parked car in Bulli, but the operator of the transport service has declined to comment.
The S355 bus was dropping off students to Bulli High School just before 9am on Monday, March 11 when it allegedly drove into a parked Toyota Landcruiser Prado.
The crash occurred on Ursula Road and the Mercury understands the car was owned by a school staff member.
Nobody on board the bus, in the car or on the road were injured and NSW Ambulance was not called to the scene.
It is unknown how many school children were on the bus when it crashed.
The bus was left with long, grey-coloured scratches and dents down the passenger side of the vehicle, while the driver's side of the Prado was damaged in the collision.
Premier Illawarra operates the school bus service and a spokesman told the Mercury it would not be commenting on the crash.
Requests for comment have also be sought from Transport for NSW and NSW Police.
More to come.
